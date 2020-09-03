WomenCorporateDirectors Virtual Global Institute and Visionary Awards September 9-11, 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 60 world leaders in business and politics are on the agenda of next week's WomenCorporateDirectors (WCD) 2020 Global Institute and Visionary Awards.

Reimagined into a virtual experience for members and guests around the world, this three-day event focuses on issues critical to governance today. Topics range from racial equity and workplace transformation, to brand resiliency among industries hit hardest by the pandemic and the implications for boardrooms of the spread of disinformation.

Following is the latest agenda, which is still in formation.

2020 Virtual Global Institute and Visionary Awards Celebration

Leading Today and Transforming Tomorrow

Day 1 – Wednesday, September 9

10:00 am – 10:15 am Opening of 2020 Global Institute

Susan C. Keating , CEO, WomenCorporateDirectors Foundation

, CEO, WomenCorporateDirectors Foundation Camille Asaro , Partner, Audit – Alternative Investments, KPMG LLP; Director, WomenCorporateDirectors Foundation

10:15 am – 10:45 am Opening Keynote: "A Conversation With"

Paul Knopp , U.S. Chair and CEO, KPMG LLP

, U.S. Chair and CEO, KPMG LLP Interviewed by Tandra Jackson , Vice Chair, Growth & Strategy for KPMG LLP

10:45 am – 11:00 am Purpose Driven and Principled Leadership

Paul Polman , former President, Procter & Gamble Western Europe; former CEO, Unilever

, former President, Procter & Gamble Western Europe; former CEO, Unilever Halla Tomasdottir, CEO, The B Team

11:00 am – 11:30 am A Perspective on Racial Diversity

Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum , Director, Georgia Power

, Director, Georgia Power Interviewed by Valerie Montgomery Rice , MD, FACOG, President and Dean, Morehouse School of Medicine ; Director, UHG

11:30 am – 12:30 pm Virtual Exhibit Hall and Lunch Break

12:30 pm – 2:00 pm Breakout Tracks

A Deeper Dive: The Role Directors Can Play in Leading Racial Equity

How can the board use its role to drive real change?

Moderators:

- Anne Sempowski Ward , CEO and Director, CURiO Brands; Director, Vanda Pharmaceuticals

- Evelyn D'An, President, D'An Financial Services; Director, Enochian Biosciences and Summer Infant, Inc.

Panelists:

- Julie Hembrock Daum , Partner and Co-practice Leader of the Board and CEO Practice, Spencer Stuart

- Brenda Gaines , retired President and CEO, Citicorp Diners Club; Director, Southern Company Gas, Smithsonian Institution, and National Association of Corporate Directors

- Kym Hubbard , former Global Head of Investments, Chief Investment Officer, and Treasurer of Ernst & Young, LLP; Director, PIMCO Funds and State Auto Financial Corporation

- Valerie Montgomery Rice , MD, FACOG, President and Dean, Morehouse School of Medicine ; Director, UHG

The Global Threat of Cyberwarfare: From Work at Home to Infrastructure and Election Insecurity

A panel of cybersecurity and national security experts will discuss the growing threats to corporations from cyberwarfare. Boards need to understand the areas adversaries are targeting, how it might impact their company or industry, and how to best protect against the threats that are emerging. Cybersecurity is a board risk area that can impact many parts of the business, not just the traditional data breach areas. The panel will include cyberwarfare tactics targeting the work-at-home environment escalated by COVID-19; impacts on corporate supply chains, reputation and operations; potential attacks on critical infrastructures like the electric grid, water supply or transportation, both in the U.S. and abroad, on which corporations rely; and concerns about cyberattacks during the coming U.S. election, as well as those abroad.

Video:

- Richard Clarke , former Special Assistant to the President for Global Affairs, National Coordinator for Security and Counter-terrorism, and Special Advisor for Cyberspace Moderator:

- Cathy Allen , Founder and Chairman, The Santa Fe Group; Director, CRI Advantage , RiskSense, Belief Agency and PocketPatient MD; University Boards: University of Missouri Board of Visitors; New York Institute of Technology Board of Trustees

Panelists:

- Nicole Friedlander , Partner, Criminal Defense and Investigations Group, Co-head Cybersecurity Practice, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

- Myrna Soto , Chief Strategy & Trust Officer at Forcepoint; Director, Consumers Energy and Spirit Airlines

- Melissa Hathaway , Global Threat Intelligence

- Atul Vashistha , Chairman, Supply Wisdom & Neo Group; Vice Chair, DoD Defense Business Board

Climate Change: Finding the Opportunities

Consumers and investors have become drivers of change by making conscious decisions to withhold support of companies that do not focus on improving sustainability. This discussion will feature commentary on the steps boards and companies are taking to identify opportunities that create positive environmental, while also improving the financial bottom line.

Moderator:

- Amanda North , Founder and CEO, Plan C Advisors

Panelists:

- Lisa Bougie , Director, LYV Life, Inc. (Cora) and Eileen Fisher , Inc.; former Chief Merchandising Officer and GM at Stitch Fix

- Sonia Consiglio Favaretto , Chairperson of the Advisory Board, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Brazil ; Vice Chair of the Technical Committee, CDP LA; SDG Pioneer by the UN Global Compact

- Sara Orr , Counsel on Environment, Land & Natural Resources, Latham & Watkins

2:00 pm – 2:10 pm Virtual Exhibit Hall Break

2:10 pm – 2:40 pm Managing Change in the Boardroom: A Conversation With

General Lester L. Lyles , Managing Partner, Four Seasons Ventures LLC; former U.S. Air Force General, Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force; Director, KBR, Inc.

, Managing Partner, Four Seasons Ventures LLC; former U.S. Air Force General, Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force; Director, KBR, Inc. Interviewed by Rear Admiral Mary Landry , Rear Admiral, U.S. Coast Guard (retired); Director, The United Services Automobile Association (USAA), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

2:40 pm – 3:00 pm Virtual Exhibit Hall Break

3:00 pm – 3:30 pm Visionary Awards Pre-event Regional Watch Parties

3:30 pm – 5:40 pm WCD Visionary Awards Celebration

Carla Harris , Vice Chairman of Wealth Management and Senior Client Advisor, Morgan Stanley

, Vice Chairman of Wealth Management and Senior Client Advisor, Morgan Stanley Keynote: Madeleine K. Albright , 64th Secretary of State of the United States ; Chair, Albright Stonebridge Group

, 64th Secretary of ; Chair, Albright Stonebridge Group Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value – Presented to Clara Shih , Director, Starbucks

, Director, Starbucks Visionary Award for Leadership and Governance of a Public Company – Presented to Masahiko Uotani , President and CEO, Shiseido

, President and CEO, Shiseido Visionary Award for Leadership and Governance of a Private Company – Presented to Ric Phillips , President and CEO, Elkay

, President and CEO, Elkay Visionary Award for Strategic Leadership – Presented to Ana Paula Pessoa , Chair, Kunumi AI; Director, Credit Suisse, Newscorp, Suzano Pulp and Paper, and Vinci Group

Day 2 – Thursday, September 10

9:00 am – 9:05 am Welcoming Comments

Susan C. Keating , CEO, WomenCorporateDirectors Foundation

9:05 am – 9:45 am Keynote Discussion: "A Conversation With"

David M. Solomon , Chairman and CEO, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

, Chairman and CEO, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Interviewed by Maggie Wilderotter , Director, Cadence Design Systems, Costco Wholesale Corporation, DocuSign, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lyft, and Tanium

10:00 am – 11:00 am Work Has Changed: Has Your Board?

WCD and Pearl Meyer have collaborated to produce WCD's Annual Thought Leadership Report, Work Has Changed: How Boards Navigate Disruption and Drive Human Capital Transformation. The topic, originally chosen last year, couldn't be more relevant to ongoing board discussions in reaction to the dual disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the heightened scrutiny of diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Will boards and the organizations they serve meet the challenge of the moment and beyond? Join us for a discussion of the expanding role of the board as our panel asks: What criteria is necessary to select future leaders? What organizational and human capital models will create success? And in a virtual world, what will it take to create a culture of employee engagement?

Opening Remarks:

- Susan C. Keating , CEO, WomenCorporateDirectors Foundation

, CEO, WomenCorporateDirectors Foundation Moderator:

- Melissa Means , Managing Director-Boston, Pearl Meyer

, Managing Director-Boston, Panelists:

- Stephen Brown , Senior Advisor, KPMG Board Leadership Center

- Evelyn Dilsaver , Director, Bailard, Inc., HealthEquity, Inc., and Tempur Sealy International

- Ceree Eberly , former Chief People Officer & Senior Vice President, The Coca-Cola Company

- Halla Tomasdottir, CEO, The B Team

11:15 am – 11:45 am Board Opportunity Briefing: Conversation with IFC on Nominee Directorship Program

Marie-Laurence Guy , Senior Program Manager, IFC Nominee Director Program

, Senior Program Manager, IFC Nominee Director Program Jakob Rusinek , Sourcing, Onboarding and Knowledge Management Coordinator, IFC Nominee Director Support Center

11:45 am – 1:15 pm Virtual Exhibit Hall

1:15 pm – 2:30 pm Board Committee Peer Exchanges

Closed sessions for WCD Members only.

2:45 pm – 3:15 pm Keynote Speaker: "A Conversation With"

Henrietta H. Fore , Executive Director, UNICEF; former Director, WCD

, Executive Director, UNICEF; former Director, WCD Interviewed by Pat McKay , Director, Holy Cross Health and Florida Atlantic University Foundation; former Director, Office Depot, Inc.

3:15 pm – 3:25 pm Closing Comments

Susan C. Keating , CEO, WomenCorporateDirectors Foundation

Day 3 – Friday, September 11

8:00 am – 8:30 am Virtual Exhibit Hall

8:30 am – 8:40 am Welcoming Comments

Susan C. Keating , CEO, WomenCorporateDirectors Foundation

8:40 am – 9:10 am A Conversation with Julia Gillard – Beyond 2020: Women in Leadership and Lessons Learned

The Hon. Julia Gillard , former Prime Minister of Australia

, former Prime Minister of Interviewed by Jillian Segal AO, Chairman, The General Sir John Monash Foundation; Director, Rabobank Australia

9:10 am – 9:30 am Keynote: Planning for the Next Unexpected Crisis: Critical Boardroom Insights

Michael Marquardt , Global Kompass Strategies; Chief Global Business Officer, Factory Berlin; Chairman, PT AA International Indonesia; Chairman, Supervisory Board, International Assistance Group; Director, Commonwealth Trust Company

9:30 am – 9:45 am Virtual Exhibit Hall Break

9:45 am – 11:00 am Breakout Tracks

Navigating the Perfect Storm

The novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has disrupted normal life, caused panic among consumers and impacted global financial markets. Governments and leading healthcare agencies have been accused of slow response. Amidst a perfect storm, how do companies and boards manage through crisis?

Speakers:

- Lauren Boglivi , Partner and Co-head of Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Group, Proskauer Rose LLP

- Romi Haan , Founder, HAAN Corporation

- Edward J. Ludwig , Chairman, Pocared Diagnostics Ltd.; Director, CVS Health Corp. and Boston Scientific Corp.

- Emiko Magoshi , Vice President and Professor of International Management, J. F. Oberlin University; Board Director, Hitachi Transport System and AXA Holdings Japan

- Laura Stein , Executive Vice President and General Counsel, The Clorox Company; Director, Canadian National Railway Co. and Franklin Resources

- Dr. Milana Boukhman Trounce, Clinical Professor of Emergency Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine; Founder, Director of BioSecurity and Pandemic Resilience and Response

How Resilient Brands are Approaching Acquisition and Retention of Customers

Creating brand awareness and enticing customers to engage is a challenging experiment in the best of times, but during a global pandemic, the issue is magnified. This panel will explore how industries that were impacted the most – such as airlines, hotels, and retailers – are planning to reengage, build trust, and move forward.

Moderator:

- Betty Hudson , President, Hudson & Associates

Panelists:

- Eric Allison , Head of Elevate, Uber

- Joyce Roché, Director, Macy's; Author and former President & CEO, Girls Incorporated

- Eugenia Ulasewicz , Director, Burberry; Non-Executive Director, ASOS plc, Hudson Group, Signet Group, Signet Jewelers, and Vince Holding Corp.

- Veronica Biggins , Managing Partner, Diversified Search; Director, Southwest Airlines

True, False or...Neither? Tackling Disinformation Globally & Implications for the Boardroom

While the internet has spawned unprecedented innovation and public good, it has also facilitated the viral spread of disinformation globally. Though not always false or illegal, disinformation can be extremely harmful when it is manipulated to sow distrust and divide us, spread dangerous health information, or interfere with elections. During this session, we will explore the latest manifestations of disinformation and the techniques bad actors deploy, how that can affect both the boardroom and the newsroom, as well as steps board members can take to mitigate corporate and reputational risk.

Moderator:

- Alan Murray , President and CEO, Fortune

Panelists:

- Sasha Havlicek , CEO/Director, Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD)

- Susan Ness , Principal, Susan Ness Strategies; Director, Tenga, Inc.; former Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission

- Camille Francois , Head of Innovation, Graphika

11:00 am – 11:30 am Virtual Exhibit Hall

11:30 am – 12:45 pm Industry Peer Exchange

Closed sessions for WCD Members only.

12:45 pm – 1:15 pm Closing Remarks

Dr. Dambisa Moyo, Zambian economist and author; Director, 3M and Chevron

1:15 pm – 1:25 pm Closing of the Institute

Susan C. Keating , CEO, WomenCorporateDirectors Foundation

About WomenCorporateDirectors Education and Development Foundation, Inc.

The WomenCorporateDirectors Education and Development Foundation, Inc. (WCD) is the only global membership organization and community of women corporate directors. A 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, the WCD Foundation has 76 chapters around the world. The aggregate market capitalization of public companies on whose boards WCD Foundation members serve is over $8 trillion. In addition, WCD Foundation members serve on numerous boards of large private and family-run companies globally. For more information visit www.womencorporatedirectors.org or follow us on Twitter @WomenCorpDirs, #WCDboards, #WCDGlobal2020.

