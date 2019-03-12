Women's Breast & Heart Initiative Hosts 11th Annual "Open the Door" Dinner Dance

MIAMI, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Breast & Heart Initiative (WBHI) will host the 11th annual Open the Door Dinner Dance on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa (19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura, FL). The theme for this year's event is "Open the Door to Your Imagination" and will include live entertainment, dinner and cocktails. Tickets start at $175 per person.

"We are very fortunate to have incredible support from volunteers and donors who are a part of the vital work that we do to help save and change lives. Legacy Chairs Michele and Don Soffer have been a significant force in growing the capacity to advance women's health, leadership and building the next generation of advocates for disease prevention and health promotion," said Andrea Ivory, founder of WBHI. "Our Open the Door Dinner Dance is an opportunity for the community to help celebrate our collective successes."

The Open the Door Event Committee is also welcoming Christine E. Franklin as the event chair. Franklin is the President of Cherokee Corp. (CEI), a construction and engineering firm based in Miami Lakes, FL. As President of CEI, Franklin plays a significant role in ensuring her firm delivers the best quality and value for clients across their varied projects, including major government endeavors. CEI is a minority-owned business enterprise that holds steadfast to their core values of Community, Excellence and Integrity. Franklin and CEI were named as one of Florida's Top 50 Women-Led For-Profit Organizations.

Tickets for the Open the Door Dinner Dance are on sale online at https://flbreasthealth.com/2019-open-the-door-sponsorship-tickets-purchase/. Tickets are limited and it is encouraged to secure your seat early, as this is one of the premier social cause events in the South Florida community. For information on how to purchase tickets, or to become a sponsor of this event or the organization, please call 1.866.315.7711.

About the Women's Breast & Heart Initiative

The mission of the Women's Breast & Heart Initiative (WBHI) is to save lives while providing at-risk women with the prevention and early detection necessary to fight breast cancer and heart disease. The organization firmly believes that early detection and healthier lifestyles save lives. This is applicable to breast cancer and heart disease, leading causes of death for women. Throughout the year, WBHI provides women in South Florida with valuable education, screening and resources regarding their health.

To learn more about WBHI, visit www.flbreasthealth.com.

