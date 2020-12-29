Women's Business Enterprise Hall of Fame to Honor 14 Inductees

DALLAS, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Business Enterprise Hall of Fame — now in its 12th year of celebrating women-owned businesses and their successes — will induct 14 individuals leading the way in women's business development. A virtual induction ceremony, hosted by the American Institute of Diversity & Commerce, will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 6 p.m.

The inductees for 2020 are:

Johnnie Booker , partner, The Booker Company.

, partner, The Booker Company. Janice Bryant Howroyd , founder and CEO, The Act 1 Group Inc.

, founder and CEO, The Act 1 Group Inc. Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne (in memoriam), founder and CEO, TKT & Associates Inc.

(in memoriam), founder and CEO, TKT & Associates Inc. Joan LaGrasse , owner/general manager, Imagen LLC dba Imagen Anything.

, owner/general manager, Imagen LLC dba Imagen Anything. Teresa Lawrence , owner and CEO, Delta Administrative Services LLC.

, owner and CEO, Delta Administrative Services LLC. Ruby McCleary , senior principal supplier diversity advocate, Raytheon Technologies Corp.

, senior principal supplier diversity advocate, Raytheon Technologies Corp. Jayne Millard , executive chairman of the board, Turtle & Hughes Inc.

, executive chairman of the board, Turtle & Hughes Inc. Retta Miller , partner, Jackson Walker LLP.

, partner, Jackson Walker LLP. Phala K. Mire , president and CEO, Women's Business Enterprise Council South.

, president and CEO, Women's Business Enterprise Council South. Curt Morgan , president and CEO, Vistra Corp .

, president and CEO, . Ann Ramakumaran, founder and CEO, Ampcus Inc.

Carol Roehrig , owner and CEO, BKM Total Office of Texas LP.

, owner and CEO, BKM Total Office of Texas LP. Cassandra Sanford , co-founder and CEO, Kelly Mitchell Group Inc.

, co-founder and CEO, Kelly Mitchell Group Inc. Darcel Webb , district manager, business diversity, Dallas College .

"It is with great respect and admiration that the WBE Hall of Fame showcases and honors individuals and organizations with outstanding records of advocacy and support for women's business development," said Bill Alcorn, AIDC president. "This has been a year of marketplace turbulence that has presented extraordinary challenges to entrepreneurs and supplier diversity advocates alike. We look forward to saluting this group of inductees who have remained resolute in their commitment to the long-term success of women entrepreneurs. They have made an extraordinary difference in the prospects of so many business owners and communities."

Information regarding online access to the event will be available at wbehf.org in January 2021.

About the WBE Hall of Fame

The WBE Hall of Fame is a nonprofit organization launched in 2009 to recognize the contributions of women entrepreneurs in their communities, as well as their accomplishments within their industries. Through a network of women's business development organizations, corporate and government advocates and women-owned enterprises, WBEHF spotlights best practices and insights, as women create businesses that help build a stronger economy. For more information, visit wbehf.org or call 469-219-3313.

About the American Institute of Diversity & Commerce

Dallas-based American Institute of Diversity & Commerce is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) organization that focuses on education, research, best practices, validation and recognition of performance in diversity and inclusion. AIDC was established to recognize and honor individuals and organizations — nonprofit and for-profit — that demonstrate outstanding performance in these areas.

