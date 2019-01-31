Women's Business Enterprise National Council Names America's Top Corporations for Women-Owned Businesses in 2018

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is proud to honor 60 corporations with the prestigious America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs) award.

The Top Corporations award honors those corporations who have demonstrated a sustained commitment to the inclusion of women-owned businesses in their supply chains. WBENC applauds the 2018 honorees for successfully implementing world-class diversity and inclusion programs that enable growth and innovation, while breaking down barriers for women-owned businesses.

To underscore that commitment, the Top Corporations collectively spent more than $39.5 billion on WBENC-Certified WBE suppliers in 2018, an increase of $200 million from the prior year. Helping to drive those results is a dedication to developing and increasing spend with diverse suppliers — all 60 Top Corporations offer mentoring and development programs for WBE suppliers, 98 percent have annual diversity spend goals, and 90 percent tie those goals directly to executive's performance and bonus structure.

The 2018 America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises are (in alphabetical order):

Accenture, LLP Kellogg Company Adient Kelly Services, Inc. Allstate Insurance Company The Kroger Co. AT&T Macy's, Inc. Avis Budget Group, Inc. ManpowerGroup Bank of America Marriott International, Inc. BP America, Inc Merck & Co., Inc. Bristol-Myers Squibb MetLife Capital One MGM Resorts International Cargill Monsanto Company, now Bayer CenterPoint Energy Nationwide Chevron Nissan North America, Inc. The Coca-Cola Company Pacific Gas and Electric Company Cummins Inc. PepsiCo, Inc. Dell Technologies Pfizer Inc. DTE Energy Company Procter & Gamble DuPont Raytheon Company Entergy Services ROBERT HALF Exxon Mobil Corporation Shell Oil Company EY Sodexo FedEx Target Corporation Fiat Chrysler Automobiles TIAA Fifth Third Bancorp TOYOTA Ford Motor Company United Airlines General Motors UPS IBM Verizon Intel Corporation Vistra Energy Johnson & Johnson Walmart Inc. JPMorgan Chase & Co. The Walt Disney Company Kaiser Permanente Wells Fargo & Co.

The Top Corporations will be honored during the 2019 WBENC Summit & Salute, a gathering of more than 1,800 entrepreneurs and business leaders taking place March 11-13, 2019 in Houston, Texas. To learn more about the WBENC Summit & Salute and America's Top Corporations for WBEs, visit http://summit.wbenc.org.

