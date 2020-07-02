Women's Care Enterprises Names Alistair Madle as CEO

Most recently, Madle spent five years at D4C Dental brands, the largest and fastest growing pediatric dental specialty network in the U.S., including three years as its president and chief executive officer. D4C Dental Brands more than doubled in size and expanded to operate in 10 states under Madle's leadership.

"This feels like coming home in many ways," said Madle. "I am looking forward to working with our team of dedicated professionals to continue our journey to become the leading provider of women's health care in the U.S."

"We are excited to add Alistair to our team," said Chris Laitala, chairman of Women's Care Enterprises and partner at Lindsay Goldberg. "Alistair is a proven leader with a strong track record of driving significant growth for physician practice organizations. We believe that Alistair has the operational leadership skills and experience to drive profitable growth for Women's Care Enterprises as we continue to expand our national footprint. With his experience, Alistair is uniquely qualified to both lead our organization and remain true to our mission, values and goals to deliver the highest quality care and patient experience for our patients."

About Women's Care Enterprises

Women's Care Enterprises partners with national leaders in women's health services dedicated to improving quality, enhancing the patient experience, managing costs and transforming the delivery of health care for women. The network includes companies specializing in creating a comprehensive suite of services that includes multispecialty physicians and a full range of care for women. Women's Care Enterprises is a portfolio company of Lindsay Goldberg, a private investment firm that focuses on partnering with families, founders and management teams seeking to actively build their businesses.

