Women's Care Florida Announces New Chief Operating Officer

Bower's leadership experience includes overseeing physician practice operations, central support services, health information and privacy management and compliance. She is a certified professional coder and a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives. Bower earned her bachelor's degree in molecular and cellular biology with a minor in chemistry from University of Illinois, and her master's degree in management, strategy and leadership from the Broad College of Business at Michigan State University.

"Ellen embodies our core values of accountability, excellence and quality," said Alistair Madle, CEO of Women's Care Florida. "She is a first-class leader who has clearly demonstrated in her time with us that she will accelerate our journey to become the leading women's healthcare group in America."

"Women's Care Florida is in a critical season of its strategic growth and I am delighted to lead our operations team toward achieving our vision of being the leading women's healthcare group in America. The mission of Women's Care Florida to 'improve the lives of women every day' is one that I feel particularly connected to as a lifelong supporter of the advancement of women. To be able to connect my personal and professional passions is truly a pleasure," said Bower.

About Women's Care Florida

Women's Care Florida was founded in 1998 by a small group of obstetrics and gynecology physicians in Tampa. Today, Women's Care Florida has expanded to include patient care in several women's specialties including gynecologic oncology, urogynecology, gynecologic pathology, breast surgery, genetic counseling, maternal fetal medicine, endocrinology, gastroenterology and fertility. Women's Care Florida has 93 locations across the state of Florida, including four Women's Health Centers and a pathology lab. More than 350 providers care for approximately 500,000 patients annually and deliver 1 of every 10 babies born in the state each year. The organization has grown tremendously through the years by remaining true to its mission of improving the lives of women every day.

