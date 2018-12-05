Women's Care Florida Announces New CMO; Dr. Donald Wilson Retires

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Care Florida is pleased to announce that Helen M. Kuroki, MD, has been named as the company's chief medical officer. She succeeds Donald Wilson, MD, who is retiring on January 4, 2019.

"As Women's Care Florida continues to grow, it is critical that we stay true to our mission to improve the lives of women every day. I'm excited to have Dr. Kuroki join our team to help lead our efforts and look forward to her insight into quality, safety and the patient experience," says Andrew Mintz, CEO of Women's Care Florida.

Dr. Kuroki most recently served as CMO at Catholic Health Initiatives Memorial Healthcare System in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Prior to that, she was the vice president for medical affairs at Riddle Hospital at the Main Line Health System in suburban Philadelphia. She has extensive private practice experience as a board certified ob-gyn physician. Dr. Kuroki attended medical school at the University of Pennsylvania and completed her internship and residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. She also completed a master's program in quality and health care safety at Thomas Jefferson University's College of Population Health.

Donald F. Wilson, MD, MS, FACOG, CPE, retires after a long career in medicine, having served the past five as Women's Care Florida's CMO.

"We truly value the contributions that Dr. Wilson has made to our organization during his tenure over the past five years. His work was crucial in transforming Women's Care Florida into a high-performing medical group," continued Mintz.

About Women's Care Florida

Women's Care Florida was founded in 1998 by a small group of obstetrics and gynecology physicians in Tampa. Today, Women's Care Florida has expanded to include patient care in several women's specialties including gynecologic oncology, urogynecology, gynecologic pathology, breast surgery, genetic counseling, plastic and reconstructive surgery, maternal fetal medicine, behavioral health, endocrinology, gastroenterology, primary care and fertility. Women's Care Florida has 60 locations across the Tampa Bay and Central Florida areas, including two Women's Health Centers and a pathology lab. More than 250 health care providers care for approximately 350,000 patients annually and deliver 14,000 babies each year. The organization has grown tremendously through the years by remaining true to its mission of improving the lives of women every day.

