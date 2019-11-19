Women's Care Florida Receives 2019 Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award® for Achieving and Sustaining Excellence in Patient Experience

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Care Florida is pleased to announce it has been named a 2019 Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey. The Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing health care organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or above of performance in Patient Experience.

The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is a nationally recognized symbol of achievement in health care. Presented annually, the award honors clients who consistently sustained performance in the top 5 percent of all Press Ganey clients for each reporting period during the course of one year.

Women's Care Florida encourages all patients to share feedback through the Press Ganey patient satisfaction survey. Participation in the survey supports the company's commitment to continuously improve its quality of care based on patients' feedback while providing full transparency into patients' experiences with providers.

"Congratulations to Women's Care Florida for receiving the Guardian of Excellence Award," said Patrick T. Ryan, Executive Chairman of Press Ganey. "This honor reflects their unwavering commitment to improving the safety, quality, and experience of care. Their hard work and dedication are inspiring, and we are proud to partner with them on our shared mission to reduce patient suffering."

"We are proud to receive this award as an important recognition of our commitment to the patient experience, from the industry's leader in measuring, understanding and improving the delivery of care," said Andrew Mintz, Women's Care Florida CEO. "It's important for patients to have dependable information when choosing a health care provider, so we offer full transparency into our providers' satisfaction ratings to empower patients to make the best choice for them based on accurate information from their peers."

About Women's Care Florida

Women's Care Florida, founded in 1998, is one of the largest independent women's health practices in Florida, with more than 100 locations in 13 counties throughout Florida. Women's Care Florida offers a wide range of health services to women of all ages. Women's Care Florida offers a broad spectrum of care, including obstetrics and gynecology, fertility, maternal fetal medicine, gynecologic oncology, urogynecology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, primary care, genetic counseling, and a full range of state-of-the-art lab and advanced imaging services. The organization has undergone rapid growth and remains true to its mission of improving the lives of women every day.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement more than 30 years ago. Today, Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of solutions that enables enterprise transformation across the patient journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge digital platform built on a foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience, and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care.

Contact: Megan Ford, mford@womenscarefl.com

SOURCE Women's Care Florida

Related Links

http://www.womenscarefl.com

