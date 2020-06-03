Women's Denim and Apparel Brands Owned by Nygard are For Sale

NEW YORK, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a leading intellectual property advisory firm specializing in the valuation and sale of intangible assets, is selling the intellectual property assets of Nygard International Partnership (the "Company"), including the trademarks associated with Alia, TanJay and Nygard. Inventory is also available. Offers are due on July 7, 2020, and an auction will be held on July 9, 2020.

Since 1969, the Company's brands have been synonymous with great fitting jeans and have developed a loyal customer following in Canada and the United States. Its products are distributed through multiple channels including wholesale, retail and ecommerce. Its bottoms and denim incorporate the Company's proprietary SLIMcurve Technology™, providing both fit and comfort.

"The Company's brands have a strong presence in Canada and the United States with annual sales of more than $105 million through its wholesale partners and nearly $110 million through the Company's retail and ecommerce channels," remarked Hilco Streambank senior vice president Richelle Kalnit. "These brands offer the customer her staples – denim and black pants – as well as an array of styles and fits to serve women in the office, at home and on the weekend. A buyer of one or more of the brands has an opportunity to continue to build on the Company's robust omnichannel offerings and continue to provide the customer the styles on which she has come to rely."

The sale is being conducted on behalf of Richter Advisory Group Inc., in its capacity as the Receiver for the Company's assets, and is subject to Canadian Court approval. Parties interested in acquiring the intellectual property assets or learning more about the sale process should CLICK HERE or contact Hilco Streambank directly using the contact information provided below.

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

