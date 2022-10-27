Women's Foundation of the South Announces Celebrity Presenters and DJ for Inaugural Fundraising Event "Crescendeaux"

Notable Talent Unveiled for High-Profile, Multi-Faceted Event Called "Crescendeaux"

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering nonprofit organization Women's Foundation of the South (WFS), founded by womxn of color to work on behalf of womxn and girls of color, proved its effectiveness and impact in its successful inaugural year – and demonstrated just how strong the need is in this country's 13 Southern states. To commemorate the robust launch of its second fiscal year, and to raise money for its urgently needed programming and initiatives, WFS is holding its first-ever fundraising event – a multi-dimensional evening that is sure to resonate with its constituents and the greater community at large.

Crescendeaux

Crescendeaux: A Fashion Fusion Experience, Celebrating Designers of Color in the South, will take place on Thursday, November 3, at the venerable Generations Hall in New Orleans. Hailed as one of the top female DJs to watch via Essence Magazine, DJ Stormy will keep the music on point, and celebrity hosts and performers include Marlo Hampton and Teryl Lynn Foxx. Bevy Smith, a true fashion queen, is honored and excited to serve as the Honorary Chair of the Host Committee and will host a fireside chat with the designers featured in Crescendeaux. The event kicks off with a VIP reception at 6pm ET, and all ticket holders are invited to the reception as well. Doors open at 7pm ET for a fashion show with an array of women-of-color Southern designers, including Korto Momulo of Arkansas, Kristine Pichon of New Orleans, Sophia Aomo Omoro of New Orleans, Yolanda White of Georgia, Celeste Madhere of Texas, Frenshel Cooper of Georgia, and boutiques West London and Beaux Curvian Gurlz Collection, both of New Orleans. Hand-crafted cocktails, mocktails, and culinary treats will be served. After the fashion show, a festive after-glow party concludes the evening.

Ticket sales and sponsorship opportunities are available now, and prices vary based on options such as seating areas and number of guests. A hybrid option is also available for those who want to attend and support the event and the organization but cannot attend in-person. Organizations interested in event sponsorship opportunities can contact Erin McQuade-Wright at [email protected].

All proceeds from Crescendeaux will benefit the vital work of the Women's Foundation of the South to build the health, wealth, and power of womxn and girls of color in the South. WFS raises money and invests it in nonprofits and businesses across 13 states as the only permanent foundation dedicated to centering and investing in the collective health, wealth, and power of Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and Asian womxn and girls across the entire American South.

We invest in womxn of color (WOC) because we know that when WOC-led organizations and businesses are well capitalized, they facilitate more just policies, hire more people of color, generate wealth in their communities, conduct relevant and effective programs as well as create the conditions necessary for everyone to prosper.

About Women's Foundation of the South:

WFS centers and invests in the collective power, health, well-being, economic security, and leadership of women and girls of color in the South. WFS is a permanent, endowed institution that serves as a gateway for donors, foundations, corporations, and individual investors to maximize the social impact of their investments in women and girls of color in the South. By transforming the way philanthropy prioritizes its funding, we can effect systemic change in gender and racial injustice when it comes to charitable giving.

