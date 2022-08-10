Women's Health Solutions Market Analysis Report 2022: Artificial Intelligence Detection of Pre-term Birth and Maternal Mortality Complications Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Women's Health Solution Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the healthcare industry moves toward the ideas of personalized medicine and health equity, an important consideration in disease and treatment experiences is gender. While fine-tuning treatment paradigms for women will probably take decades, several areas of women's health are possible to address even today.

This project focuses on 3 specific areas (maternal mortality and morbidity, menopausal care, and pelvic health) to highlight the progress being made in women's health solutions. Emerging and existing solutions serve only a small proportion of the total addressable market, indicating a large potential opportunity to serve the many women whose needs remain unaddressed.

The author has considered solutions that are available and in the development pipeline, as well as those that can indirectly address any of the issues. The study excludes from consideration basic telehealth services that do not incorporate technology-based solutions, and unregulated, consumer-oriented products and solutions such as the Apple Watch and Fitbit wearables.

The project provides an overview of each area, highlights available and in-development solutions, offers snapshots of some of these solutions, spotlights notable vendors, and explores needs that remain unmet.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Women's Health Solutions

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Market Background

Scope of Analysis

Unmet Need Areas in Women's Health

Addressing Women's Health Needs

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Maternal Mortality

Maternal Mortality Rates

Reigning in Maternal Mortality: An Attainable but Difficult Goal

Available and In-development Solutions

Solution Snapshot

Unmet Needs

Targeting Developing Nations

Vendor Spotlight

4. Menopausal Care

Menopause

Treating Menopause Symptoms is Equally Important

Available and In-development Solutions

Solution Snapshot

Unmet Needs

Regional Distribution of Menopause Solutions

Vendor Spotlight

5. Pelvic Health

Pelvic Organ Prolapse: An Overlooked Area

Treatment Options for Pelvic Organ Prolapse

Vendor Spotlight

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Target Developing Nations

Growth Opportunity 2: Real-world Evidence Database

Growth Opportunity 3: Artificial Intelligence Detection of Pre-term Birth and Maternal Mortality Complications

Growth Opportunity 4: Gender Inclusivity for Women's Health

7. Appendix

