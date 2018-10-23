Women’s Hormone Network Reports On Dr. Gowri Rocco’s GROWING YOUNGER

"I teach my patients how to ignite their body's own natural healing powers to prevent and fight disease & cancer, and age gracefully through an integrative approach to regenerating the body through natural hormone balancing and lifestyle modification. I have taken all of the guess work out of trying to figure out this often-confusing process, and that is exactly what I teach in my book."

Join Dr. Gowri Reddy Rocco for her inaugural book signing brunch on Sunday, November 4th at 12pm, at the Lido House Hotel in Newport Beach, hosted by Dr. Gowri Rocco, and special guest speaker, former Gov. Sarah Palin.

Dr. Gowri Reddy Rocco is a double board-certified Medical Doctor in Family Medicine and in Regenerative, Anti-Aging and Functional Medicine. She has been practicing medicine for almost 20 years, and co-founder and president of Optimum Wellness & Longevity in Corona, California. Dr. Rocco has a successful practice where she practices customized Bio-identical Hormone Replacement Therapy.

Suzanne Somers has written an enthusiastic Forward for Dr. Rocco's book, and has been working with her for over 7 years.

This is a Wonder Book! Dr. Gowri Rocco is one of the 'new kind of doctors'. She has courageously stepped outside of the preset 'standard of care' box to offer information not learned in medical school. This is an informative, cutting-edge book that will educate you, allowing you to be in control of your health forever. – Suzanne Somers

Don't put your health off any longer! Dr. Rocco's book is a powerful, comprehensive guide for men and women to help fight premature aging and restore their youth, energy, sex drive and sleep.

Please call to RSVP 888-614-4471 or email rsvp@womenshormonenetwork.org - *Seating is limited

