Women's Leadership Summit Presented by Versant Health Announces Speaker Lineup

Gainbridge and Versant Health are thrilled to announce the speaker lineup for the 2021 Women's Leadership Summit Tweet this

Other featured speakers include:

Minji Ro – founder & CEO of Elites Optimization Services (EOS)

– founder & CEO of Elites Optimization Services (EOS) Diahann Billings-Burford – CEO, Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE)

– CEO, in Sports for Equality (RISE) Renee Washington – COO, USA Track & Field

– COO, Track & Field Jen Vescio – CBO, Global Head of Business Development, Uber

– CBO, Global Head of Business Development, Uber Emma Talley – LPGA Tour Professional

The Women's Leadership Summit is a half-day virtual conference, held in conjunction with an official LPGA event, the Gainbridge LPGA, featuring experienced leaders from cross-functional industries to discuss how Advocacy and Mentorship have been beneficial throughout their careers and personal lives.

Registration for groups and individuals to attend the Women's Leadership Summit is currently open, visit https://www.gainbridgelpga.com/wls/ to purchase tickets. Follow the conversation online and on social media using #GainbridgeLPGA and #VersantHealthWLS.

*agenda and speakers subject to change

About Versant Health

Versant Health, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MetLife, is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 35 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

For more information visit https://versanthealth.com.



About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world's leading professional golf organization for women. Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Daytona Beach, Fla., the association celebrates a diverse and storied membership with more than 2,300 members representing more than 30 countries. With a vision to inspire, empower, educate and entertain by showcasing the very best of women's golf, LPGA Tour Professionals compete across the globe, while the Symetra Tour, the official development and qualifying tour of the LPGA, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. Additionally, LPGA Teaching and Club Professionals directly impact the game through teaching, coaching and management.

The LPGA demonstrates its dedication to the development of the game through The LPGA Foundation. Since 1991, this charitable organization has been committed to empowering and supporting girls and women through developmental and humanitarian golf initiatives, such as LPGA*USGA Girls Golf.

Follow the LPGA on its television home, Golf Channel, and on the web. Join the social conversation on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and on Instagram and Snapchat at @lpga_tour.

About Gainbridge

Gainbridge is a digital platform providing simple and direct access to trusted financial products to help clients grow their money for goals big and small, not just for retirement. The Gainbridge platform offers three key benefits: competitive growth, simplicity and transparency.

Gainbridge is a member of Group One Thousand One, LLC ("Group1001"), an insurance holding company and family of companies striving to make accumulation and insurance products more useful and intuitive for everyone. Group1001 has combined assets under management of approximately $41 billion as of December 31, 2020 and continues to look for opportunities to help disciplined investors grow and protect their savings. Group 1001's family of brands includes Gainbridge®, Delaware Life®, Clear Spring Health®, and Clear Spring Insurance®. Group1001 also believes education and sports have the power to transform communities. Its corporate social programs to date have spanned 22 states, positively impacting more than 200,000 youths, and have included public and private partnerships to revitalize youth sports fields in at-risk communities and the creation of mentoring and education programs.

www.gainbridge.life / www.group1001.com

SOURCE Versant Health

Related Links

versanthealth.com

