Women's March Los Angeles Descends in DC in Opposition Against Judge Brett Kavanaugh

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing kicked off yesterday and in response was major pushback by protesters, urging senators to vote against the Supreme Court nominee.

Women's March Los Angeles (WMLA) coordinated efforts to bus in women across the country to the senate floor of Washington DC on September 4. Shouting strong-minded chants and waving robust signs, the protestors disrupted the Kavanaugh hearings every few minutes.

"Hundreds of women prepared to get arrested to prevent these hearings from moving forward," the Women's March stated on their Twitter.

And arrested they did… over 30 women in fact! This included actress Piper Perabo and UltraViolet's executive director and co-founder Shaun Thomas, as they boldly voiced their rejection of Kavanaugh's nomination, fearing that he would vote to overturn the 1973 landmark abortion case, Roe vs. Wade.

"Appointment of Kavanaugh would be disastrous for women, workers and the environment," states Emiliana Guereca, WMLA Founder & Executive Director.

Today, WMLA is urging everyone to keep the pressure on by taking action! Write to your Senators and tell them why you urge them to #CancelKavanaugh. Flood their inboxes! Click on the Kavanaugh Confirmation Tracker to see if your Senator has announced their decision.

Write Your Senator NOW

Be sure to spread the word about your actions by sharing on social media.

Facebook: @wmnsmarchla

Twitter: @wmnsmarchla

Together we can #CancelKavanaugh!

For all media inquiries, please contact Eileen Koch of EKC PR, a full service Branding, Digital Marketing and Public Relations firm at 310-441-1000 or email Eileen@ekcpr.com.

SOURCE Women’s March Los Angeles