Women's Public Leadership Network Launches Free Online Candidate Training for Women Seeking Public Office

Women's Public Leadership Network announces a free, online training curriculum to equip women to seek public office. Tweet this

"At WPLN, it's our goal to remove barriers and provide support to women throughout the political process," said Larissa Martinez, WPLN Co-Founder & President. "Specifically, we want to train public servants, not politicians. And that means we want to provide accessible and useful information in a way that works for a woman's schedule—no matter their season of life. This curriculum provides women free, online access to the tools they need to run for office, build their campaigns, and fundraise."

"We know women face unique obstacles when they run for office," said Jenifer Sarver, Chair of WPLN's Board of Directors. "Finding time and space to prepare for a run is chief among them. This curriculum gives women a competitive edge in campaigning, while allowing them to work at their own pace and connect with their peers across the country. Ultimately, we are creating a network of passionate women who want to seek more commonsense and pragmatic policy solutions for their communities -- and our country."

The training program will launch with three courses covering the decision to run for public office, campaign law and legal requirements, and fundraising. The programs include video lessons highlighting advice from expert practitioners, as well as other lessons including worksheets, thought exercises, and activities, as well as advice for first-time and returning candidates.



New courses will be added to the curriculum in 2021 & 2022, covering topics such as communications, get out the vote efforts, grassroots organizing, and others. To learn more about this curriculum and online community, visit training.womenspublicleadership.net .

ABOUT WOMEN'S PUBLIC LEADERSHIP NETWORK

Women's Public Leadership Network (WPLN) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that educates, organizes, and inspires center- and right-leaning women to enter public office across the United States. We aim to mitigate barriers women face by partnering with a network of state-based organizations who identify, engage, and train women to run for elected office, obtain political appointments, and become more involved in the political process. WPLN also offers tools and opportunities designed to equip women with the knowledge and resources they need as they step up, get involved in the political process, and lead.

Contact:

Sunita Theiss

[email protected]

Tel. 404-775-5075

SOURCE Women's Public Leadership Network

Related Links

womenspublicleadership.net

