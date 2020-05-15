Won Institute's Acupuncture Program to be Featured on "Behind The Scenes with Host Laurence Fishburne" Developed for Public Television Stations

GLENSIDE, Pa., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania's only licensed and accredited acupuncture program, offered by the Won Institute of Graduate Studies of Glenside, Pennsylvania, will be the subject of a forthcoming segment of "Behind The Scenes with Host Laurence Fishburne".

The feature segment will premiere on national and regional Public Television affiliates starting on May 27th, with commercial segments airing on the FOX Business Network between May 28th and May 31st.

The feature segment, which highlights students and faculty working together in one of the nation's most respected acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine graduate programs, will provide viewers with a sense of acupuncture's role in complementing traditional western biomedical approaches to patient care, specifically highlighting pain management and recovery.

The Won Institute of Graduate Studies offers Pennsylvania's first and only fully licensed and accredited acupuncture program leading to the Master's in Acupuncture degree. The Institute also offers a wholly online Doctor of Acupuncture degree to licensed acupuncturists who hold a Master's in Acupuncture.

Founded in 2001, the Won Institute of Graduate Studies is a professional graduate school founded by members of the Korean Won Buddhist order. It is the only regionally accredited graduate school in Pennsylvania for Won Buddhist Studies, acupuncture, and Chinese herbal medicine.

"Behind The Scenes with Host Laurence Fishburne" is an award-winning program that highlights newsworthy stories and innovative concepts through groundbreaking short-form and long-form documentary presentation. The program, which is anchored by a veteran production team with decades of industry experience, communicates critical stories to a wide and diverse audience.

"Behind The Scenes" segments are hosted by Laurence Fishburne, one of Hollywood's most talented actors. Fishburne has received numerous awards, including several Emmys and NAACP awards. For information about the Won Institute of Graduate Studies contact (267) 259-6344.

