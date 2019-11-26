Wonder Media Begins Production on Animated Series to Prevent Teen Suicide, Public Invited to Contribute to Indiegogo to Help Fund New Episodes

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wonder Media, the education technology (EdTech) animation studio that produced the "Protect Yourself Rules," a sexual abuse prevention animation series for The Barbara Sinatra Children's Center Foundation, announced that it is beginning production on "Prevent Teen Suicide: My Life is Worth Living." The public is invited to participate in this powerful initiative to help lower the 56% increase in teen suicides, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The studio seeks $375,000.00 to fund the first series of episodes for this important issue; the public can contribute on Indiegogo.

The studio that specializes in producing animated stories to connect with children at risk, the teen suicide project comes on the heels of what they accomplished for the The Barbara Sinatra Children's Center Foundation to prevent child abuse. The "Protect Yourself Rules" series and the "Stop the Secrets that Hurt" series have been viewed by more than 200 million people worldwide. The printable extension lessons have been downloaded in 15,000 cities. The series has been adopted by Education for Justice, an initiative of the United Nations and The Boy Scouts of America has made them required viewing for every Cub Scout in the world.

The Prevent Teen Suicide pilots were developed by Wonder Media for the Gabe Alvarado Foundation with national suicide experts Dr. James Mazza and Dr. Jennifer Stuber. Wonder Media, was co-founded by Terry Thoren and Ryan Cannon. Thoren is the former CEO of Klasky Csupo, the company that incubated The Simpsons and produced Rugrats and The Wild Thornberrys.

"We are passionate about protecting children," said Thoren, "Animation knows no race, religion, culture or creed. Research shows that children and teens, will pay attention to behavior exhibited by animated characters before they trust the advice of a teacher or parent. Crowdfunding allows those who have been affected by the tragedy of suicide to contribute to something powerful and help us bring down the rise in teen suicides."

About: Wonder Media is an animation production studio in Los Angeles, California producing animated stories to connect with children at risk with content that addresses hunger, emergency preparedness, social-emotional learning, critical thinking, autism, nutrition, children with disabilities and children living in a home with an addicted adult. The studio has produced animated lessons for the Global Institute for Habits of Mind, the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center Foundation, the Betty Ford Children's Center, the Hero in You Foundation, the Gabe Alvarado Foundation, the NALC Food Drive, The Boy Scouts of America, the The Girl Scouts of America and the Wyland Water Foundation. Wonder Media is also the creator of WonderGrove Story Maker®, which turns classrooms into state-of-the-art animation production studios. Research shows that when students use authentic production tools, the experience ignites reading and writing engagement. Story Maker® is in 172 school districts in 24 states nationwide.

