Wonder Workshop Helps Extreme STEAM Science for Kids (ESSK), a Decades-Old Summer Camp, Launch Virtual Summer Camp

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonder Workshop is announcing a partnership with Extreme STEAM Science for Kids (ESSK) to launch online coding camps for kids ages 6-11, available this summer. ESSK, accredited with the American Camps Association ("ACA"), will host the virtual camps with certified instructors and Dash's Neighborhood, a virtual robot coding platform from Wonder Workshop, to teach children programming and how to apply these skills to real-world robotics. The virtual camps are designed to provide children learning and engagement for several hours a day with qualified camp instructors.

As the school year ends this year, parents are finding themselves at home with their children without access to traditional drop-off summer camps. An independent study published in the Journal of Youth Development demonstrated that camps help children grow in self-confidence, independence, making friends, exploring and learning new activities. Without access to drop-off summer camps, families are turning to virtual camps. However, there is a significant gap in quality summer camps offered virtually with experienced instructors, especially for children ages 6-10.

ESSK brings the experience from six decades of running camps for kids to a home-based virtual camp curriculum. The camp will be created and hosted by ESSK camp professionals. Each camp session will limit the number of campers working with one instructor to 10. Instructors will track camper engagement in real-time through the Class Connect online tool, and personalize the instruction with breakout sessions to create a fun and memorable summer for campers. Parents can choose half or full-day camp hours, and sign up for one or two-week-long camps.

"Millions of children have used Dash robots to learn to code, and we're excited to bring that engaging learning platform to summer camps in partnership with ESSK so that students can continue their learning during the summer," said Vikas Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Wonder Workshop.

Summer camps will begin July 6, and new one-week sessions start every week until August 24. Two-week camp sessions begin July 6, and new sessions start every two weeks until August 17.

"Summer camps have been the bedrock of time away from schools for children for decades. We are excited to bring this experience to an online world and look forward to bringing the same quality and engagement to all the kids at home this summer," said Bob Budah, the founder of ESSK and the CEO of Park Shore Country Day Camp.

More information on the camp sessions can be found at https://extremesteamscience.com/essk-v-camp-campers/.

Wonder Workshop's mission is to spark creativity among kids of all ages, inspiring lifelong learning. Wonder Workshop's Class Connect is the world's leading educational platform for K-5 that makes learning and teaching coding literacy engaging, easy, and affordable. Class Connect gives teachers a software solution to implement coding literacy with 1-1 student access, and a seamless integration with Dash robots. Wonder Workshop's platform is used by students to master 21st-century skills, such as critical thinking and Computer Science, in more than 4,000 school districts. Contact: [email protected]

Extreme STEAM Science Kids (ESSK)

Celebrating nearly 10 years of bringing robotics programs to camp, Extreme STEAM Science Kids is a summer science Steam camp based on Long Island that specializes in providing "campified" on-site and virtual robotics programs to camps. ESSK was founded by Bob Budah, whose family has owned and operated the Park Shore Day Camp in Long Island, NY, for six decades.

