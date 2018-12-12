WONDERCAP Company Addresses Flawed Shower Drain Outlet Systems in Home Remodelling Market

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to address what its representatives see as a myriad of flawed shower drain outlet systems in the U.S. home remodelling market, shower drains by WONDERCAP USA have been helping home owners who are looking to remodel an existing bathroom or fix a leaky shower drain once and for all.

A cross section of the Wondercap in action The Wondercap Cap System

The brainchild of plumbing expert Les Howson, the WONDERCAP tile shower drain outlet system prevents future bathroom water damage caused by negligible installations, while removing the chance of blockages caused by excess construction debris and materials entering the drainage system.



"We advise homeowners looking for a shower drain solution to tell their contractor they want 'the one with the cap,'" says Howson.

"Indeed, the traditional American shower drain system is flawed – it is difficult to install correctly, has to be filled with silicone to stop it from leaking (which also stops the drain system from functioning properly) and will almost always need to be replaced.



"Couple this with a blocked shower drain issue caused primarily by construction debris falling down the drain during installation, and it's easy to see why the time was right to introduce an effective shower drain outlet system on the remodelling circuit."



In taking on an industry that has accepted ineffective materials for too long, according to Howson, the WONDERCAP product ensures no debris will fall inside during installation, leaks can be found prior to tiling of the shower, pan liner leaks can be prevented in the future, shower drain blockages can be prevented in the future and a more efficient installation method can be achieved.



WONDERCAP has already found its way into Lowes, Home Depot, Fergusons and ACE Hardware, with company reps constantly referring to the thousands of dollars saved by homeowners who have used the product. Learn more at www.wondercap.com.

