Wonderful Foundations: Serving Charter School Students through Philanthropy

"Our promise is simple… we believe we can put any child from any walk of life through the charter school of their choice — from kindergarten through high school graduation — for $500," said co-founder Troy Snyder. "We want to ensure unfettered growth for charter schools."

By opening the door for individual and corporate donors to directly support charter schools and their students across the country, Wonderful Foundations is setting the stage for a permanent and frictionless philanthropic source of funding for charter schools, currently served by public and private funding sources.

About Wonderful Foundations

Wonderful Foundations is an Oregon nonprofit corporation in the process of applying for 501(c)(3) status. Learn more at wonderfulfoundations.org.

