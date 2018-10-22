Wonderful Foundations: Serving Charter School Students through Philanthropy
PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderful Foundations, an Oregon-based nonprofit corporation, has launched to help children find their potential. Students served by public charter schools are poised to get the best, most modern educations possible. Wonderful Foundations exists to provide essential philanthropic funding focused specifically on charter schools and their students.
"Our promise is simple… we believe we can put any child from any walk of life through the charter school of their choice — from kindergarten through high school graduation — for $500," said co-founder Troy Snyder. "We want to ensure unfettered growth for charter schools."
By opening the door for individual and corporate donors to directly support charter schools and their students across the country, Wonderful Foundations is setting the stage for a permanent and frictionless philanthropic source of funding for charter schools, currently served by public and private funding sources.
About Wonderful Foundations
Wonderful Foundations is an Oregon nonprofit corporation in the process of applying for 501(c)(3) status. Learn more at wonderfulfoundations.org.
