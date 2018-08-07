Wonderful® Halos® Is America's No. 1 Most-Loved Healthy Snack Brand

Among kids, Wonderful Halos was the highest ranking healthy snack brand to top the charts. Other brands to make kids' most popular list include YouTube, iPhone, iPad, Google, Disney, and LEGO.

"Parents and kids don't often see eye-to-eye, but when it comes to healthy snacking their love of Halos transcends age," said Adam Cooper, vice president of marketing at The Wonderful Company. "Halos has not only earned the trust of parents as that rare sweet snack bursting with 'Pure Goodness' the whole family can feel good about eating, but the fact that we've become a fan-favorite among our biggest critics, kids—who love them for being a fun, bite-size snack, small enough to hold and easy to peel on their own—is the sweetest reward."

The annual Brand Love study identifies the brands that capture parents' and kids' hearts, time, and purchase power. This year's study assessed 379 brands across 19 consumer categories, from favorite foods to beloved characters and technology, surveying more than 8,900 parents and children ages 6–12 across the country.

The Smarty Pants Brand Love study comes on the heels of the best-selling season Wonderful Halos has ever seen, which featured its biggest in-store point-of-sale display program and biggest digital program ever. The campaign also included six television commercials, a Times Square billboard in New York, and an influencer marketing program where the brand partnered with some of YouTube's biggest kid megastars, including Ryan of Ryan ToysReview.

"We're just getting started, and our marketing momentum continues this November as Halos kicks off the season with its multimillion-dollar 'Good Choice, Kid®' national campaign," said Cooper. "This will be complemented by a robust marketing and advertising program with added-investment in new in-store point-of-sale displays, and expanded digital and influencer programs."

About Wonderful® Halos®



Wonderful® Halos® are sweet, seedless and easy-to-peel mandarins filled with "Pure Goodness®". The kid-sized fruit is available in produce aisles nationwide at grocery, mass and club retailers during California mandarin season (November–May). To discover more about the fun, delicious world of Halos®, visit halosfun.com.

About Wonderful Citrus



Wonderful Citrus is America's largest integrated grower, shipper and packer of fresh citrus, including clementine/mandarin, navel and Valencia oranges; lemons; limes; grapefruits; and other citrus varieties. Wonderful Citrus owns, cultivates and harvests nearly 60,000 acres of fresh citrus and ships around the world each year to ensure a year-round supply. Our citrus can be found in all channels of distribution, most visible in the produce department of grocery stores across America under the flagship consumer brand of Wonderful® Halos® mandarins.

Wonderful Citrus is part of The Wonderful Company, a successful, fast-growing privately held $4 billion company with 9,000 employees worldwide. We've made Wonderful® Pistachios America's fastest-growing snack brand. We've turned pomegranates and POM Wonderful® into a worldwide phenomenon. Wonderful® Halos® is the No. 1 mandarin orange in America. FIJI® Water is the No. 1 premium imported bottled water in America. JUSTIN® Wine produces California's top-selling, high-end Cabernet Sauvignon. And Teleflora® is the world's leading floral delivery service.

The Wonderful Company has a long-standing commitment to corporate social responsibility, including more than $200 million invested in environmental technologies and sustainability research, $45 million in charitable giving and education initiatives every year, $80 million toward the construction of a new charter school campus in California's Central Valley, and innovative health and wellness programs, including two new, free primary care clinics for employees and their dependents.

To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products and core values, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Wonderful Citrus

Related Links

http://www.wonderful.com

