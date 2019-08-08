Wondering Where You Can Get The New POPEYES® Chicken Sandwich? Not At A POPEYES® Restaurant

Today, Popeyes has invited Sweet Dixie Kitchen to launch POPEYES ® 's newest product. That's right, you can try POPEYES ® 's biggest product launch in 30 years, the POPEYES ® Chicken Sandwich, at Sweet Dixie Kitchen from August 8 th to 9 th before it is rolled out nationally to every POPEYES ® restaurant on August 12 th .

"To be honest, I thought they were calling to sue me," said Kim Sánchez, owner of Sweet Dixie Kitchen. "We have a long history with Popeyes, but we've always said POPEYES® chicken is the best fried chicken we ever had. So, we are thrilled to collaborate with them to launch and serve their delicious POPEYES® Chicken Sandwich."

"We feel honored that the team at Sweet Dixie Kitchen likes our chicken so much. To acknowledge their admiration, we are granting them special access to pre-launch our new Chicken Sandwich for a few days before we launch it nationally. If you want to try it, be sure to pay them a visit on August 8th and 9th. We promise our new sandwich is worth the visit," said Bruno Cardinali, Head of Marketing for North America for the POPEYES® brand.

If you want to try the new POPEYES® Chicken Sandwich before it's available nationwide, visit Sweet Dixie Kitchen, 401 East 3rd Street, Long Beach, California.

Popeyes is excited for guests across the country to try the POPEYES® Chicken Sandwich nationwide on August 12th. The much-anticipated sandwich includes a delicious buttermilk battered and hand breaded white meat chicken filet, served on a buttery, toasted brioche bun with two barrel cured pickles and guests' choice of classic mayo or spicy Cajun spread.

About POPEYES®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, POPEYES® has more than 45 years of history and culinary tradition. POPEYES® offers guests a unique New Orleans style menu featuring deliciously crunchy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional favorites. POPEYES® passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed the brand to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,000 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the POPEYES® brand, please visit the POPEYES® brand website at www.popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

