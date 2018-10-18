Wonderland Nursery Launches New Website

HUMBOLDT, Calif., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderland Nursery, Humboldt County's premier provider of ultra-high quality tissue culture clones, launched a new website at www.wonderlandnursery.com.

Wonderland Nursery is a leading provider of tissue culture cannabis clones. This advanced technique, pioneered by Node Labs and used successfully in vegetable, tree, fruit and flower propagation, provides clones that are guaranteed to be free of pests, pesticides and contaminants.

Conventional cloning techniques exposes plants to a variety of genetic impurities and infestations. Like the old days of cassette tapes and photography - when a copy of a copy of a copy breaks down and fades over multiple generations, traditional cloning is a highly imperfect solution.

However, Wonderland Nursery's process uses advanced tissue culture micropropagation to clean and multiply clones with complete genetic matches, so that plants do not suffer degradation of desirable traits.

Kevin Jodrey, a partner in Wonderland Nursery and one of the world's leading cultivators, said that the company's new website is an exciting tool which will be used to post educational articles and videos, and share interesting ideas with the worldwide community of cannabis growers.

"I look forward to posting a series of new videos on a variety of subjects, and sharing some new and valuable information with my fellow cultivators," Jodrey said. "I have always believed that sharing knowledge makes the industry stronger, as we work together to find ways to improve our techniques and enhance our crop safety."

