Wonderland Nursery Unveils New Tissue Culture Clones at Emerald Cup

HUMBOLDT, Calif., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderland Nursery, Humboldt County's premier provider of ultra-high quality tissue culture clones, announced that it will be unveiling its new technology and plants at Emerald Cup.

Wonderland Nursery is powered by Node Labs. The company will be exhibiting a selection of its newest clones, which are guaranteed clean, sterile, and true-to-type.

Conventional cloning techniques exposes plants and growers to contaminants, and desirable traits fade over multiple generations.

Wonderland Nursery's process uses advanced tissue culture micropropagation, which cleans the source material of any contamination, and creates clones with perfect genetic matches - without any degradation of desirable traits.

Wonderland has been supplying Humboldt's leading cultivators with high-value genetics for years.

Node Labs specializes in tissue culture micropropagation in Sonoma County, using the latest technology to ensure a consistent, clean stock for cultivators.

Together, they will be bringing some of California's most coveted varieties to cultivators throughout California this Spring.

Wonderland Nursery's initial inventory will include: Dog Walker OG, GG4, SFVOG, Sherbert, Zkittles, White Tahoe Cookies, and an exclusive variety of Cookies created by Berner – the developer of some of the most popular strains in the world.

Kevin Jodrey, a partner in Wonderland Nursery and one of the world's leading cultivators, will be speaking at Emerald Cup about the advantages of using tissue culture micropropagation.

"I look forward to meeting fellow growers at Emerald Cup and introducing them to this exciting new technology," Jodrey said. "Tissue culture represents the future of propagation, and I'm happy to be able to share this news with California cultivators."

For information on Wonderland Nursery, call: (707) 923-2175 or visit: www.wonderlandnursery.com

For information on Emerald Cup visit: theemeraldcup.com/

