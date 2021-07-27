Wondershare Creative Center: Where Your Creativity Lives

"We wanted to build a leading online platform for digital creative designs and services," said Tobee Wu, CEO of Wondershare. "The Wondershare Creative Center enables users to manage their software from a single place and get access to our creativity products seamlessly. The built-in community opens a communication channel for our users and product managers so we can keep on creating customized solutions suited to their needs."

Some Wondershare Creative Center features are:

Users can create their works by using nine Wondershare products, including Filmora, FilmoraGo, UniConverter, Filmii, DemoCreator, Videap, VidAir, PixCut, PixStudio. Users can upgrade, download, install, and manage the products from one place.

Instantly save work on the cloud and use it on different software programs, which greatly improves the user experience.

A section offers practical tips on the latest products for users to learn and improve their skills.

Compatibility, Pricing and Languages

Wondershare Creative Center is available for Windows for free. It is compatible with Windows 10/Windows 8.1/Windows 7/ (64-bit OS). Currently there is only an English version, but the next one will support 17 languages.

For the latest Wondershare Creative Center news and update, please visit the website https://www.wondershare.com/creative-center.html

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are convenient and straightforward. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

