Wondershare MirrorGo 2.0 Version: Mirror Smartphone Screen to A Computer with Wi-Fi

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a mirroring application to control smartphones from the computer, Wondershare MirrorGo 2.0 version enables Android users to mirror a smartphone's screen to a computer with Wi-Fi as well. Wondershare MirrorGo 2.0 version added the Android support due to the 5% of users' feedback on NPS, which satisfies users' demand and improves their user experience.

"We aim to let Wondershare MirrorGo can support more people in various situations," said Selena Li, Marketing Director of Wondershare MirrorGo. "Through displaying the phone in a larger screen with Wi-Fi, people can show their work to others with fewer limits in the classroom, studio or at home, and enjoy watching mobile videos and playing mobile games on PC. The game keyboard feature enables people to use their phone as their keyboard and enjoy playing mobile games on a PC fluently."

Here are the major features of Wondershare MirrorGo 2.0 version:

Wireless Screen Mirroring

Users can use Wi-Fi to mirror iOS and Android screens on PC wirelessly instead of a data cable. In this way, users do not need to carry a data cable but connect to the Wi-Fi. In addition, it enables users to access and manage mobile apps on the PC, including viewing and replying SMS, WhatsApp messages, etc.

Transfer Files between Mobile and PC

It allows users to transfer photos, videos, documents (including Excel, PDF, Word, etc.) between mobile and PC. Wondershare MirrorGo reduces the transfer into two steps and simplifies the workflow.

Save Screen Recording and Screenshot of Phone on PC

Users can do screen recording and screenshot on mobile and directly save on PC. This saves the transferring time, enables users to store large amounts of videos and images instantly.

Multi-Language Support

With more languages to select, users can change the English interface into a language that they are more familiar with. For this time, five languages were added, including German, French, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese.

Wondershare MirrorGo is available here at the starting price of $19.95/month.

