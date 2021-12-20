Wondr Gaming Announces Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Gamelancer

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the "Company" or "Wondr Gaming") is pleased to announce it has recently entered a non-binding Letter of Intent with Gamelancer, Inc. ("Gamelancer") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Gamelancer in exchange for USD$10 million of cash, with $7.5 million payable on closing and a further $2.5 million payable one year from the date of closing, and the issuance of common shares of Wondr representing forty-nine percent of the Company on a post-transaction basis.

Each party is conducting its respective due diligence and the contemplated transaction remains subject to approval by the board of directors of each party and regulatory approval. Subject to the completion of each company's due diligence to its sole satisfaction, the parties will negotiate and proceed to enter into a definitive agreement outlining the terms and structure of the transaction. The final transaction structure will be determined after each party has had the opportunity to receive legal, accounting and tax.

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the esports, professional sports, and music industries through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and its growing media business. Wondr Gaming generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty platform, the sale of NFTs focused on esports, professional sports and the music industry, and through direct media sales hosted on its variety of partner platforms.

About Gamelancer

Gamelancer is the largest Gen Z social gaming network with over 24 million fans and 1 billion+ monthly video views. This unparalleled owned and operated network elevates a new generation of gamers through community, content, and culture. Gamelancer's technology has made it simple to instantly connect with your friends and those with similar interests by joining communities that are passionate about WEB3, which encompasses NFTs and the future of gaming.

