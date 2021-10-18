Wondr Gaming partners with elite athlete brand manager, Fischer & Associates to mint and sell NFTs

Wondr Gaming to mint NFTs of NHL stars and Olympic athletes such as gold medalist and closing ceremony flag bearer, Damian Warner

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) ("Wondr Gaming" or the "Company"), an entertainment company uniting brands and the global gaming community through its loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and media platforms, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Fischer & Associates to mint and sell NFTs from their expansive roster of elite athletes.

Using its white-label, NFT minting technology and media network, Wondr will mint NFTs from Fischer's wholly owned avatars, images and videos, and promote and sell the minted assets on WondrNFT owned and operated platforms.

"The opportunity to work with elite athletes from multiple sports is a core growth strategy for Wondr to expand our WondrNFT sports offering. Jeff and the team at Fischer are respected members of the professional and amateur sports communities, having built a reputation as a brand advisor and mentor to some of the most popular athletes in North America. This is a great opportunity to drive new revenue streams for both Wondr and Fischer's diverse roster of athletes." – Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO, Wondr Gaming

"We have created a unique professional brand and business management company for elite athletes and artists, such as Olympic medalists Damian Warner, Maggie MacNeil, and NHL star Logan Couture. The world of NFTs is new and very intriguing to our athletes and artists, and we wanted to create a trusted source for both groups to explore this new and exciting area of opportunity for their brands. It is fitting that our first project will be with our clients, Olympic gold medal decathlete Damian Warner and world-renowned sketch artist, Dan Pietens." – Jeffrey Fischer, President – Fischer & Associates.

"We created Digichrome Legacy Partners (DLP) under Fischer & Associates to assist athletes and artists looking to monetize their legacy for their community charitable endeavours, their family needs and strategic brand positioning. The Fischer & Associates group aligns the values of athletes and artists with diverse brand strengthening opportunities, and this partnership for DLP to work with Wondr Gaming is a game changing opportunity." David Simpson – Partner DLP. Entrepreneur, Author, Former Professional Hockey Player, and faculty at Ivey Business School.

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the esports, professional sports, and music industries through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and its growing media business. Wondr Gaming generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty & rewards platform, the sale of NFTs focused on esports, professional sports and the music industry, and through media sales hosted on its variety of partner platforms.

About Fischer & Associates

Fischer & Associates is a professional brand and business management company, focused on elite and professional athletes, sports artists, and sport-related businesses. We manage sponsorship, social media strategy, charitable events, and general business management, including post-career business strategy and planning. We partner with existing NHL agents to help expand and improve the brand of the players they represent. Some of our clients include pencil sketch sports artist Dan Pietens www.pietensart.ca, NHL star Logan Couture and his annual All-in for Brain Research Charity Casinos, Olympic gold medal decathlete Damian Warner, multi-Olympic medal swimmer Maggie MacNeil, Olympic gold medal high jumper Derek Drouin, and Olympic gold medal bobsledder Alex Kopacz and the launch of his company, www.stepsciences.com. We co-founded and remain as advisors to www.privit.com and www.topspin360.com, winner of the NFL's 1st & Future Award for improving athlete health and safety.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, the completion of the acquisition, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

