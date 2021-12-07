Wonolo Named to Inc.'s 2021 Best in Business List in Human Resources Category

"We want to be the champion for all workers." - Yong Kim, CEO and cofounder of Wonolo Tweet this

Wonolo's mission is to make work flexible and fulfilling for everyone. Wonolo has launched a series of mission-driven initiatives, including its Path Forward Program that aims to help formerly incarcerated individuals get jobs. Through Wonolo Up , Wonoloers can connect to a comprehensive set of portable benefits like health and dental insurance. Wonoloers also get access to jobs that pay living wages . To date, over 1 million Wonoloers have used Wonolo's mobile app to pick up jobs that fit their needs and schedules, and have earned hundreds of millions of dollars.

"Workers have more power than ever, and they are showing that they desire autonomy, flexibility, and control to choose whether, when, where, and how they work. The fundamental shift in labor trends we saw this year is only the tip of the iceberg — we want to be the champion for all workers," said Yong Kim, co-founder and CEO of Wonolo. "It is an honor to be included in this year's Best in Business list, as Wonolo strives to make work flexible and fulfilling for all."

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "What began for us during the pandemic as an effort to showcase companies that were helping the community has grown into a recognition of social, environmental, and economic impact. The companies on this year's list are changemakers with heart – and they're pouring the best of their business into the people and communities around them."

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 14), recognizes small- and medium-size privately held American businesses that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole. Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 49 different industries – from finance to software to engineering to fashion, and more – and in age-based and revenue-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive, with around 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits – a huge success for these honors in the list's second year. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

About Wonolo

Wonolo is the leading online platform disrupting the temporary staffing industry. Founded in 2014, Wonolo connects over one million workers – or "Wonoloers" – to retail, e-commerce, distribution, fulfillment, and other types of frontline jobs posted by thousands of businesses throughout the United States. Wonolo is on a mission to make work flexible and fulfilling for everyone.

ABOUT INC. MEDIA

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 allows these founders a chance to engage with their peers in an exclusive community with the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Press Contact

Rachel Kim, Vice President of Corporate Communications, Wonolo

[email protected]

https://www.wonolo.com/

SOURCE Wonolo Inc.