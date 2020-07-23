Wonolo Releases Report Of Top-Paying U.S. Cities for Gig Workers

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonolo , the leading platform disrupting the temporary staffing industry, today released a report detailing the cities where gig workers earn the most hourly pay relative to the cost of living.

"Now more than ever workers need access to living wage, rather than minimum wage, opportunities," said Wonolo CEO and cofounder, Yong Kim. "We're proud to partner with many like-minded companies across the U.S. to connect them with high-quality workers."

The report – available here – shows that in markets across the country (Pittsburgh, Phoenix, Las Vegas, New York, New Jersey, Austin, Nashville) the average pay gig workers using Wonolo earn is above the living wage. The report is based on an analysis of tens of thousands of jobs workers accepted through Wonolo between April 2019 and June 2020.

The report also reveals the average number of available job opportunities in each market.

Wonolo looks to the living wage to capture what a typical person must earn to meet the minimum standards of living absent other financial support. Wonolo determines the living wage by using the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Living Wage Calculator. You can see the calculator here .

Jobs posted on Wonolo are open to anyone who signs up for the Wonolo mobile application - who we call Wonoloers. Local jobs are broadcast to local Wonoloers via the app and they can start working as soon as the next day.

In addition to good pay, Wonoloers also generally get paid soon after jobs are completed, rather than waiting for the traditional 2-week pay period. Wonoloers typically get paid via direct deposit 1-3 days after a job is completed.

Wonolo is an online platform that connects over 500,000 workers – or "Wonoloers" – to retail, e-commerce, distribution, fulfillment, and other types of blue collar, frontline jobs throughout the U.S and has done so since 2014. These "Work Now Locally" opportunities vary widely, from customer service, delivery, and event staffing to food production, warehousing, and manufacturing. At Wonolo, we are Making Work, WorkTM.

Wonolo has more than 100 employees, including in their San Francisco and Nashville headquarters, serving workers and companies across the country.

