Wönzimer Contemporary Avant-Garde Gallery Located in the Heart of Downtown Los Angeles

Founded by two budding visionaries—Swiss artist and musician, Alaïa Parhizi, and American entrepreneur, Aidan Nelson—Wönzimer exudes a hip young aura nurtured and cultivated through professional leadership and a genuine love for and value of innovation and diversity. To aid in its mission, Parhizi and Nelson have recruited the invaluable expertise of long-time gallerist, art dealer, and advisor, Chuck Wolf, who will be working to expand Wönzimer's activity to European markets.

Wönzimer, means living room in German, and is a place where everyone is welcome. The idea of inclusivity is the foundation upon which Wönzimer thrives and lives. The intention of bringing everyone to this new creative and cultural atmosphere has given Wönzimer its magic. Offering a space with a living history of joyful, spontaneous interactions that has inspired unique individuals from all walks of life.

Whether it is a music event featuring singer-songwriters or technicolored DJ's; an art exhibition that provokes critical dialogue; or a social event oriented towards community-building and education, the purpose of Wönzimer remains the same: to bring people together to share-in and be stimulated by the creativity. In an effort to amplify this vision of inclusivity and accessibility, Wönzimer has recently partnered with Artland. This new partnership allows Wönzimer to enter into an expanded online presence where artists, collectors, curators and critics can view Wönzimer's exhibitions in virtual 3D.

Enough Is Enough, a recent benefit auction Wönzimer held in light of the Black Lives Matter movement, raised ten thousand dollars with all proceeds given to two non-profits: the Garden School Foundation, and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Wönzimer is interested in unique voices from all backgrounds to inspire and question the world we live in today. Accomplishing this through an ever-evolving embrace of the vast creative potential of humaninty. With artist studios, an exhibition space, and a suave area for socializing and networking, Wönzimer is suited for this contemporary task. You are welcome here!

Written by Lucien Dante Lazar

SOURCE Wönzimer