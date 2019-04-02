Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta at Mercer Crossing

FARMERS BEACH, Texas, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate and development, announced the grand opening of its new community – Alta at Mercer Crossing – in Farmers Branch, Texas.

The first Wood Partners residential community of its kind in Farmers Branch, Alta Mercer Crossing is located at 1851 Knightsbridge Road and offers an unparalleled luxury living experience.

"We are excited about being a part of the ongoing growth occurring in Farmers Branch and, more broadly, in Northwest Dallas," said Ryan Miller, Managing Director for Wood Partners in North Texas. "We are coming online in an emerging, desirable submarket which offers convenience to a number of employment hubs throughout the region."

Farmers Branch is a rapidly growing area with easy access to major highways, including I-35, I-635 and the George Bush Turnpike, and is also only a ten-minute drive to both major regional airports – Dallas Love Field and Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport. Relative to other Dallas submarkets, Mercer Crossing offers reasonable rents while still providing residents with access to A-Class suburban amenities that includes ample outdoor space, a large dog park and premium unit finishes.

Alta at Mercer Crossing is poised to harness the burgeoning economic potential of Northwest Dallas. Major employment hubs such as Cypress Waters, Las Colinas and those along the Dallas North Tollway elevate the economic potential of the submarket.

The new community is a unique multifamily setting that aims to raise the standard of living in Farmers Branch, equipped with an entertainment kitchen, billiards, and retro arcade tables, state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort-style pool and expansive grilling cook space with seating, outdoor patios and fire pits. Units are furnished with high-caliber amenities, including walk-in closets, maple shaker cabinets, in-unit laundry, and quartz countertops with coordinating tile backsplash, in addition to a most sought-after amenity: private yards connected to the apartment homes.

Opened in March 2019, Alta at Mercer Crossing totals 260 units is comprised of one, two and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 638 square feet to almost 1,500 square feet.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. It ranks consistently among the top five multifamily developers in the country. Through quality construction, responsible land development and intelligent design, its communities reflect the aesthetic and social fabric of the community and provide a luxurious living experience at a fair price. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 75,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $13.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 63 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 17,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 18 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

