Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Champions Circle in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, announced today the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community – Alta Champions Circle – in Fort Worth, Texas.

Alta Champions Circle stands apart by offering high-end apartments at its premier location, 15848 Championship Parkway, putting residents in close proximity to major employers and two highways that connect them to the entire metroplex.

"North Fort Worth has experienced exponential growth in recent years, bringing increased job opportunities and a need for high-quality housing options," said Ryan Miller, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "Alta Champions Circle fills that void, offering 285 premium units for renters in North Fort Worth."

The new community is adjacent to the recently completed Tanger Outlet Mall, which includes premium retail stores and a number of dining options. Once completed, the area's master plan will include more dining, office and retail spaces, in addition to a golf course. Alta Champions Circle is also within the highly regarded Northwest Independent School District.

With quick access to State Highway 114 and Interstate 35, Alta Champions Circle provides short commutes to the area's major financial, industrial and retail employers, including GE Manufacturing Solutions, Charles Schwab, LG Electronics and a number of logistics hubs, plus major entertainment venues—including the famed Texas Motor Speedway.

Alta Champions Circle's well-appointed amenities include a resort-style swimming pool with a tanning deck and in-water seating. The community also features a scenic green space, shaded terrace seating, a sprawling pet park and grilling station—alongside an indoor party room with a kitchen, high-definition TV and billiards table.

The 24/7 athletic center features Precor equipment including cardio theater technology, free-weight stations and conditioning equipment. Residents of Alta Champions Circle can also work from private micro offices and access Wi-Fi in common areas to ensure comfort and productivity without having to leave the community.

Each apartment home offers Class-A kitchen finishes, including stainless GE Energy Star appliances and custom-patterned tile backsplash. All homes have full-size, in-unit washer and dryer and walk-in closets. Select units feature a private yard and expansive island kitchen.

Alta Champions Circle offers 285 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom custom-designed floor plans. Leasing is currently underway at www.altachampionscircle.com.

