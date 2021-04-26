Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Civic Station in Gresham, OR

GRESHAM, Ore., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development, announced today the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community - Alta Civic Station - in Gresham, Oregon. Leasing is currently underway at altacivicstation.com.

Delivering in phases over the coming months, the community's 318 units include a mix of one- two- and three-bedroom apartment homes as well as studios and live-work townhome-style units.

Alta Civic Station features best-in-class amenities and finishes. Delivering in phases over the coming months, the community's 318 units include a mix of one- two- and three-bedroom apartment homes as well as studios and live-work townhome-style units. Residents will enjoy a community room with kitchen and social areas, a state-of-the-art fitness center, co-working and meeting areas, and ground-floor retail. The property also includes a half-acre public plaza adjacent to the Civic Drive MAX Light Rail station that features outdoor gathering spaces and a children's play area.

"Alta Civic Station is perfectly positioned on the east side of the Portland Metropolitan Area, enabling easy access to everything the region has to offer," said Michael Nagy, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "Gresham has increasingly become one of the top submarkets in the greater Portland area for renters and businesses and offers residents a dynamic urban lifestyle while retaining small-town charm."

Located at 1699 NW Civic Drive, Alta Civic Station is in the thriving Civic neighborhood in the heart of Gresham, a suburb of Portland. The property is less than a 25-minute drive from downtown, providing easy access to the wide range of employment and cultural opportunities the region has to offer. The community is also close to the Portland International Airport, offering residents easy traveling accessibility.

Major employers in the area include Boeing, US Bank, Subaru, Wells Fargo, Nike, Intel as well as a variety of other companies in the automotive, medical, manufacturing and technology industries. Additionally, Alta Civic Station is a short drive from three of the city's large, semiconductor-manufacturing companies. For residents who prefer to commute using public transit, multiple nearby MAX Light Rail stations connect the community to employment centers across the region.

The city of Gresham has 942 acres of open space and 23 parks, making it an optimal location for residents looking to combine high-quality, modern living with an active environment. Nearby access to Mount Hood and the Columbia River Gorge presents an endless variety of outdoor activities to take advantage of. The property is also close to Gresham Station Shopping Center, providing an array of shopping and retail offerings.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 85,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $15.6 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 20 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

Lillian Iffert

[email protected]

317-989-9804

Related Files

WP-stacked JPG.jpg

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Wood Partners