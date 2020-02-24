Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Croft in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, announced today the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community – Alta Croft – in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Located at 3030 Barrow Road, Alta Croft offers luxurious suburban living in North Charlotte. A sophisticated lifestyle combined with well-appointed amenities and nearby grocery, entertainment and dining options set Alta Croft apart in the submarket.

"Alta Croft offers a premium lifestyle, with access to numerous community amenities and great schools in one of the most in-demand parts of the Charlotte region," said Carter Siegel, Executive Managing Director for Wood Partners.

With quick access to Interstate 485, Alta Croft residents can easily commute to employment opportunities across the greater Charlotte area at top employers, including Bank of America, Duke Energy, Novant Health and Atrium Health. Alta Croft is also adjacent to the Mallard Creek neighborhood and its numerous recreational activities, including tennis courts, soccer fields and a community park.

Nearby, Prosperity Village Square offers a number of dining options from various global cuisines, as well as a variety of grocery stores in the vicinity including Publix, Aldi and Harris Teeter.

Amenities at Alta Croft include co-working spaces, micro offices and a community kitchen with a complimentary coffee bar – all accommodated with Wi-Fi – giving residents comfortable spaces for productivity. The saltwater pool with two tanning ledges and private poolside cabanas offers a resort-style getaway. The 24/7 fitness center offers top-of-the-line cardio equipment and free weights, in addition to a private yoga studio.

Each apartment home offers high-quality kitchen finishes such as stainless GE appliances – including side-by-side refrigerator/freezer with an in-unit ice/water dispenser, front control glass-top range and a microwave oven, plus quartz countertops and modern shaker cabinets.

All apartments have full-size, in-unit washer and dryer. Select units have movable kitchen islands ideal for personalizing home spaces.

Alta Croft offers 238 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Pre-leasing is currently underway, with first move-ins beginning in June. An open house for neighbors and prospective tenants to view the community is scheduled for March 21, 2020.

For more information, visit www.livealtacroft.com.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 79,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $14.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 18 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

michael@singersf.com

415-227-9700

Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Croft in Charlotte

