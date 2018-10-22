Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Drinkwater

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, announced the grand opening of its new community – Alta Drinkwater – in Scottsdale, Arizona.

A premiere residential community located at 3234 N. Scottsdale Road, Alta Drinkwater is located in Old Town Scottsdale, a bustling neighborhood with proximity to in-demand restaurants, entertainment and retail options. Alta Drinkwater is also strategically positioned to provide quick access to downtown Phoenix and the metro area, capitalizing on the regional economic offerings of the greater Phoenix area.

"We are excited to be opening in one of the most desired cities in the Southwest," said Todd Taylor, Managing Director for Wood Partners' in Arizona and Nevada. "Scottsdale frequently tops the list of most livable small- to mid-sized cities making it a strategic new location for our continued expansion into the broader Phoenix market."

Alta Drinkwater joins a list of 9 Wood Partners' properties in Arizona as the first one located in Old Town Scottsdale. "We are thrilled with the early interest buzz for Alta Drinkwater," said Taylor. "Pre-leasing efforts are underway and we've secured the most pre-leases of any Arizona-based community to date."

The community is in close proximity to high-quality career opportunities, including ready access to the ASU SkySong Center, a dynamic center for innovation, technology and economic expansion, as well as high-end advantages such as the Scottsdale Corridor and Scottsdale Fashion Square, the metro area's preferred selection of upscale retail, restaurant and night life offerings.

The new community is a unique multifamily experience. Cultural amenities such as an open lounge that serves as an art gallery by day and a VIP lounge by night elevate the 5-star resident experience. Opened in fall 2018, Alta Drinkwater totals 277 units, featuring 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes, as well as 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom penthouse apartment homes. Penthouse units include private patios with expansive views of the city, and luxe finishes throughout amenity and livable areas.

For more information, visit www.woodpartners.com/wood-properties/alta-drinkwater/.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. It ranks consistently among the top five multifamily developers in the country. Through quality construction, responsible land development and intelligent design, its communities reflect the aesthetic and social fabric of the community and provide a luxurious living experience at a fair price. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 72,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $12.5 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 70 properties across the United States with a combined total of 20,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 17 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

To learn more about Wood Partners, please visit WoodPartners.com.

