Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Gateway in Pinellas Park, Florida

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development, announced the grand opening of Alta Gateway, a 288-unit luxury rental apartment community. Alta Gateway features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes as well as studios. Leasing is currently underway at www.livealtagateway.com.

Alta Gateway offers a highly amenitized lifestyle in the heart of Pinellas County's Gateway district. The Gateway district is just north of St. Petersburg, at Tampa Bay's crossroads. It is home to many of Tampa Bay's top employers, including Raymond James Financial, Home Shopping Network, Valpak, and Jabil. There are more than 2,700 businesses and 60,000 employees in Gateway.

"Gateway is a thriving submarket, offering easy access to all major employment hubs in the region as well as Downtown St. Pete and the beaches," said David Thompson, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "Alta Gateway is a step above anything else in the area, offering high-end apartment homes and unbeatable amenities."

Within a 30-mile radius of the community, residents can visit world-renowned beaches, spend a day at Busch Gardens, enjoy Vinoy Waterfront Park, explore one of the numerous local breweries, or take in a professional football, baseball, or hockey game at stadiums in Tampa and St. Petersburg.

For outdoor activities closer to home, Alta Gateway features remarkable amenities including a resort-style, zero-entry pool with a sundeck and covered poolside pavilion, cabanas, hammocks, lounge seating, and outdoor grilling areas; a modern state-of-the-art fitness center, featuring virtual training classes and a yoga room; a game lounge with billiards; a cyber lounge with co-working spaces; an automated "smart" package room; and a fenced dog park.

Unit finishes include wood-style plank flooring in all entryways, kitchens, bathrooms and living rooms, premium quartz countertops, low-profile stainless-steel appliance package with side-by-side refrigerator with water and ice dispenser, slide-in front control range, soft-close kitchen cabinetry with under-cabinet LED lighting and custom design kitchen tile backsplash.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 82,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $15.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 19 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Gateway in Pinellas Park, Florida

