Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Midtown Park in North Dallas

DALLAS, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development, announced today the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community - Alta Midtown Park - in Dallas, Texas. Leasing is currently underway at altamidtownpark.com.

Alta Midtown Park features best-in-class amenities and finishes that will provide an A-class living experience, setting the community apart in the market. The community's 307 units include a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans that feature granite countertops, modern cabinetry, and spacious closets.

Amenities include a resort-style pool with tanning ledges, an outdoor kitchen area, an expansive fitness center with high-quality equipment, a conference room with state-of-the-art A/V technology and a fifth-floor, indoor-outdoor sky lounge with a beautiful view of Downtown Dallas.

"Alta Midtown Park is in a prime location that will put residents at the center of everything the Dallas region has to offer," said Ryan Miller, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "From top-of-the-line amenities to endless employment and recreational opportunities close by, this community makes for an unrivaled living experience."

Located at 8107 Manderville Lane, Alta Midtown Park is in the growing neighborhood of Midtown Park, just north of Downtown Dallas. The site provides easy access to numerous road and transit options, connecting to jobs and entertainment across the region. Major employers in the area include Texas Instruments, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, Medical City Dallas, Interstate Batteries, Raytheon, and Match.com.

The community is just east of US 75 / Central Expressway, the primary North-South artery in Dallas, and is a half-mile from the Walnut Hill DART Station, which connects to the heart of the city. Downtown Dallas, with its booming economic opportunities, is just eight miles away, while the region's two major airports - Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International - are both a short distance from the property.

Recreational attractions within close proximity include Top Golf, Fair Oaks Park, White Rock Lake Park, Royal Oaks Country Club, and numerous hiking and biking opportunities. Nearby Downtown Dallas offers Klyde Warren Park, the Dallas Arts District and Farmers Market, the Dallas World Aquarium and Dallas Museum of Art.

Additionally, a number of restaurant and retail options are near the community, including Preston Hollow Village, a major shopping and entertainment destination, and NorthPark Center, an upscale indoor mall with more than 200 retailers.

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 85,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $15.6 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 20 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

