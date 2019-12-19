Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta North Central in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, announced today the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community – Alta North Central – in Phoenix, Arizona.

Alta North Central offers a sophisticated lifestyle with well-appointed amenities that are unmatched in the market. The community exudes an old Phoenix charm, nestled in a popular neighborhood booming with new eateries and nightlife, while being in close proximity to economic hubs in the Central Corridor, Midtown, Downtown, and The Biltmore areas of Phoenix.

"Alta North Central provides a Class-A experience to a submarket that has not seen luxury rental housing in several decades," said Clay Richardson, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "Phoenix's economy continues to grow, and the prime location of Alta North Central provides residents with unparalleled access to these nearby job opportunities while living in a classic Phoenix neighborhood."

In its location at 777 E. Stella Lane, Alta North Central is a short commute to major employers. Both Grand Canyon University and the Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix Campus are also nearby, as is the city's light rail line, which connects to major entertainment centers – including Talking Stick Resort Arena and Downtown Phoenix – as well as Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Alta North Central's resort-style amenities make it easy to enjoy indoor-outdoor living year-round. Outdoor spaces include an exceptionally furnished outdoor upper-level deck, an outdoor patio with a gaming area, grill station, putting green, and a private dog park. Residents can cool down or relax in the swimming pool that features a tanning deck and an in-water seating and spa, with seasonal poolside service from the on-site café. The 2,300 sq ft, 24/7 fitness center features Precor equipment including cardio theater technology, TRX systems and a separate yoga studio.

Alta North Central's on-site café provides residents with the benefits of a local coffeehouse without having to leave the building, as well as the poolside service during the hotter months. Additionally, Alta North Central features co-working concept suites, complete with micro-offices that can be reserved. With a library space and Wi-Fi throughout the amenity-spaces, residents have multiple options for productivity.

Each apartment home offers top-of-the-line kitchen finishes, including custom cabinet color scheme options, Crystal Diamond White quartz countertops and stainless GE Energy Star appliances with gas cooktop ranges and double ovens in select homes. All homes have full-size, in-unit washer and dryer and walk-in closets. Some units feature dual master suites, powder rooms and up to 10-foot ceilings.

Alta North Central offers 229 units in one and two-bedroom floor plans, in addition to three-bedroom-penthouse offerings. Leasing is currently underway.

For more information, visit altanorthcentral.com.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 79,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $14.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 18 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

