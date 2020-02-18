Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Sugarloaf in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, announced today the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community – Alta Sugarloaf – in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Located in Gwinnett County, 25 miles northeast of Downtown Atlanta, Alta Sugarloaf offers residents a sophisticated lifestyle with high-quality finishes and amenities, proximity to a range of employers and unparalleled access to outdoor green spaces.

Alta Sugarloaf offers residents a sophisticated lifestyle with high-quality finishes and amenities.

"The Alta Sugarloaf community has a quaint neighborhood feel, with apartment homes spread over nine buildings on site," said Bennett Sands, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "With quick access to Gwinnett County's ever-expanding Greenway Trails system and a booming job market, Alta Sugarloaf is a great value with best-in-class features, amenities and service."

At 1399 Herrington Road, Alta Sugarloaf is located near a number of major roadways – including Duluth Highway, Riverside Parkway and Georgia Highway 316 – easing commute times. The nearby Sugarloaf Mills, Gwinnett Place Mall and Infinite Energy Center provide a range of retail, dining and entertainment options.

Major employers, including Gwinnett Medical Center, Cisco Systems, Primerica Financial Services and the U.S. Postal Service, are a short drive away and several large companies are expanding into the area, with thousands of new jobs expected in coming years. Residents can shop at their grocery store of choice with Walmart, Kroger, Publix and ALDI locations in the vicinity.

Alta Sugarloaf features resort-style amenities such as an outdoor swimming pool with tanning ledges, a sundeck with shaded areas and a double-sided fireplace. The community features a 24/7 secure package room, electric vehicle charging stations, dog parks and a bicycle repair room. Several existing Gwinnett County Greenway Trails are nearby, and Alta Sugarloaf's property includes part of the future Lee Daniel Creek Greenway.

Each apartment home includes stainless steel appliances and a farmhouse sink with gooseneck faucet, low-profile gas cooking ranges, oversized side-by-side refrigerator and freezer, granite countertops and vinyl wood flooring. All homes offer full-size, in-unit washer and dryer.

Alta Sugarloaf offers 330 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom custom-designed floor plans. Leasing is currently underway at www.altasugarloaf.com.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 79,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $14.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 18 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Sugarloaf in Lawrenceville

