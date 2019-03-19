Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Trinity Green

DALLAS, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, announced the grand opening of its new community – Alta Trinity Green – in Dallas, Texas.

An expansive residential community located at 990 Singleton Boulevard, Alta Trinity Green is part of a 25-acre, urban residential community called Trinity Green in West Dallas. The project was designed and built in partnership with Stonelake Capital Partners, the master developer of the Trinity Green neighborhood.

"Becoming a part of the Trinity Groves neighborhood is very exciting," said Ryan Miller, Managing Director for Wood Partners in North Texas. "Our community, Alta Trinity Green, is perfectly situated to take advantage of the tremendous growth and revitalization occurring in West Dallas, as well as employment opportunities in the area."

Alta Trinity Green is located a mile from the Dallas Central Business District and boasts easy access to Downtown, the Arts District and the Design District, providing ample opportunities to harness high-impact career and lifestyle experiences. The community also delivers immediate access to retail, restaurants, and outdoor recreation at nearby Trinity Groves, a restaurant and entertainment hub. With over 20 restaurants and the Trinity River just a few blocks away, Alta Trinity Green is an ideal location to maximize a Class A urban living experience.

The new residential community offers top-market amenities and conveniences – such as an indoor/outdoor sky lounge with amazing views of the Dallas skyline, a one-acre dog park, spacious pool and courtyard, and an 8.5 acre adjacent shared park and open space – which make this a highly desirable location for potential renters in West Dallas.

Opening in February 2019, Alta Trinity Green totals 324 units, featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes ranging in size from 579 square feet to 1,696.

For more information, visit https://www.woodpartners.com/wood-properties/alta-trinity-green/.

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. It ranks consistently among the top five multifamily developers in the country. Through quality construction, responsible land development and intelligent design, its communities reflect the aesthetic and social fabric of the community and provide a luxurious living experience at a fair price. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 75,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $13.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 63 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 17,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 18 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

