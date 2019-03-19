Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Warp + Weft

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, announced the grand opening of its new community – Alta Warp + Weft – in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Alta Warp + Weft is a modern residential community between Uptown Charlotte and NoDa, tucked in the heart of the Optimist Park neighborhood in the city's new historic Mill District. Alta Warp + Weft is located at 2120 N. Brevard Street, strategically located next to the new Blue Line's 25th Street light rail stop.

"The vibrant Optimist Park neighborhood is the center of growth for urban Charlotte," said Tom Burkert, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "With the recent expansion of the light rail, this project offers access to the job center of Uptown Charlotte and the NoDa arts district while being located in a neighborhood that is seeing new amenities being added every day."

The new Mill District, which once housed the country's largest grouping of historic textile-related buildings, and specifically the Optimist Park neighborhood, is a burgeoning hub for local artists. The housing community is unique for Wood Partners, as it takes design elements from the area's industrial roots and incorporates them with artistic touches as a nod to the neighborhood's present and future.

"Wood Partners is one of the first developers to offer high-end apartment living in Optimist Park," said Burkert. "We are excited to continue our work with local artists, businesses and restaurants to make Alta Warp + Weft a major hub for the neighborhood."

This community will also provide residents with access to a sophisticated culture and dynamic job market in Charlotte. With two major headquarters – Bank of America and Duke Energy – and other prominent employers including the Carolinas Healthcare System, Wells Fargo, and Novant Health, this location provides superb access to Charlotte's major employers.

Positioned at the 25th Street stop on the Lynx light rail, Alta Warp + Weft is just two stops to Uptown Charlotte. Additionally, the community is adjacent to Little Sugar Creek Greenway, a 19-mile system of trails and greenspace. On the property, Warp + Weft includes sought-after community amenities ranging from a 24/7 fitness center with virtual trainer, a business center, swimming pool, Luxer package room, a back-porch area overlooking the future greenway incorporating community gardens and an outdoor sculpture and exclusive resident parking deck. In addition, the property hosts a lounge adjacent to the light rail stop which will feature local artists, pop-up businesses, and events open to the public.

Opened in February 2019, Alta Warp + Weft totals 261 units, featuring studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. It ranks consistently among the top five multifamily developers in the country. Through quality construction, responsible land development and intelligent design, its communities reflect the aesthetic and social fabric of the community and provide a luxurious living experience at a fair price. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 75,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $13.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 63 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 17,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 18 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

