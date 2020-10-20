Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Washington in Houston

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development, announced today, in partnership with Principal Real Estate Investors, the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community – Alta Washington – in Houston, Texas. The seven-story community features 204 units comprised of one and two-bedroom apartment homes as well as six, three-story townhouses. Leasing is currently underway at altawashington.com with the first move-ins scheduled for early November.

Located in the Memorial Park area just outside of Downtown Houston, the new community offers easy access to several major employment hubs including the Downtown, Galleria/Uptown, and Greenway Plaza areas. For activities outside of work, Memorial Park, which has recently started a multi-million dollar renovation with completion expected in 2028, offers a combination of indoor and outdoor activities including hiking trails, cycling and skating paths, an 18-hole golf course, tennis and croquet courts, an indoor fitness center, swimming pool and a playground with picnic areas.

"The Wood Partners team is excited to begin leasing Alta Washington," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "The community offers residents luxurious living that is right next to one of the most popular and desirable amenities in the city, Memorial Park."

Alta Washington is located within the Washington Corridor, one of Houston's most popular nightlife areas known for its mix of trendy lounges, sports pubs, live music venues, wine bars and some of the most-loved restaurants in the city.

Located at 6400 Washington Avenue, Alta Washington is near several main roads and freeways including Westcott Street, Shepherd Drive, Allen Parkway, Waugh Drive, Loop 610, and Interstates 10 and 45, giving residents convenient access to the rest of the Houston megaregion, as needed.

The apartment interiors have open-concept floor plans featuring impressive kitchens – with quartz countertops, designer tile backsplash and ENERGY STAR stainless steel appliances – and modern hardwood-style flooring throughout most of the home. Residents will also have the ability to add Whiz Cribs, an upgraded technology package featuring Amazon products, to their apartment home.

State-of-the-art amenities on-site include a clubroom, game room, a seventh-story sky lounge with a kitchen and dining area, a business center with a conference room and micro-offices, a fitness center and a Luxer One package room. Outdoor amenities include a resort-style swimming pool with outdoor grills located on the third level and a second-story dog park. All common areas will provide residents with wireless connectivity and will feature the latest in audio/visual technology and urban living design.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 82,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $15.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 19 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

About Principal Real Estate Investors

Principal Real Estate Investors manages or sub-advises $82.9 Billion in commercial real estate assets (as of June 30, 2020). The firm's real estate capabilities include both public and private equity and debt investment alternatives. Principal Real Estate Investors is the dedicated real estate group of Principal Global Investors, a diversified asset management organization and a member of the Principal Financial Group®.

Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Washington in Houston

