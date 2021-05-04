Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of New Southern California Property, Alta Upland

UPLAND, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development, announced today the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community - Alta Upland - in Upland, California. First move-ins began in April 2021, and leasing information can be found at atlaupland.com.

Alta Upland features best-in-class amenities and finishes that will provide a class A living experience, setting the community apart in the high-demand market. The community's 203 units include a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with open-concept designs. The apartment homes feature two color schemes to choose from, modern kitchen cabinetry and backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, in-home washer and dryers, and expansive closets.

The community offers residents a range of amenities to maximize southern California's indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Outside amenities include a resort-style pool and spa, an outdoor lounge with a fire pit and a BBQ, an outdoor game zone, a dog park, and walking and hiking trails that surround the property. Indoor amenities include an expansive clubhouse with lounge seating and entertainment areas, a fitness and yoga studio, and a business center.

"Upland and the greater Inland Empire have been experiencing continuous growth over the past several years, and we are excited to be a part of that expansion," said Joe Gambill, Managing Director for Wood Partners in Southern California.

Located at 1160 East 19th Street, Alta Upland will provide unobstructed mountain and valley views, and excellent walkability to retail, shopping, dining, open spaces and trails. The community is adjacent to The Colonies Crossroads, a popular retail development featuring a range of retail and dining destinations.

The community offers easy access to popular outdoor recreation opportunities; Upland Trails and the Valley View Trailhead are located directly behind the property and Claremont Hills Wilderness Park is a 15-minute drive. The Marshall Canyon Golf Course and the California Botanic Garden are also nearby.

Alta Upland will also offer residents a short commute to numerous high-caliber career opportunities, as the Inland Empire has been experiencing substantial growth in the industrial, logistics, and medical industries. The Upland submarket also offers desirable schools and the Metrolink, which provides connectivity to the greater Los Angeles area.

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 85,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $15.6 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 20 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

