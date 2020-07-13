Wood Partners Announces Groundbreaking of Alta Davis in Durham, N.C.

DURHAM, N.C., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development, announced earlier today the groundbreaking of its newest luxury residential community – Alta Davis – in Durham, North Carolina. Construction is now underway, and the community is scheduled to open in late 2021.

Alta Davis will feature 403 apartment units across seven buildings, each four stories.

Alta Davis is located minutes away from Research Triangle Park (RTP), the largest research park in the United States. Residents will have easy access to more than 250 businesses and 50,000 technology and life sciences jobs. The site is also in close proximity to the Imperial Center Business Park and Perimeter Park, two other employment hubs that contribute approximately 14,000 additional jobs to the area.

"We are excited about the opportunity to bring a residential community of the highest quality into this submarket, accommodating the growing number of new jobs in the region," said Wood Partners Managing Director Caitlin Shelby. "We know this community will provide residents with easy access to work while giving them a comfortable neighborhood feel when they come home."

Aside from the booming job market, Durham is famously home to Duke University, itself a major employment and research hub. Duke recently announced a $100 million investment in RTP for an expansion of their School of Medicine, in addition to several private sector investments in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than just a college town, the American Tobacco Campus and a contemporary brewery scene add to Durham's cultural side, while nearby local parks, including Sarah P. Duke Gardens and Eno River State Park, offer residents the chance to easily explore the outdoors.

Easily accessible transportation nearby includes Interstates 40, 540 and NC-147, which provide unparalleled access throughout the Triangle region. Each highway is accessible within a few minutes from the new community.

Alta Davis will offer a conveniently located community with large apartments and abundant amenities. Once complete, Alta Davis will include 403 units across seven buildings, each four stories. All units will be elevator-served and will include high-quality finishes and amenities such as quartz counters, tile backsplash and hardwood-style flooring. On-site amenities include a coffee bar, game room, high-tech fitness center, and saltwater swimming pool in addition to abundant co-working space.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that develops, constructs and manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 82,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $15.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 19 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

