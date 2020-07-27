Wood Partners Announces Groundbreaking of Alta Wren in Cary, N.C.

CARY, N.C., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development, announced today the groundbreaking of its newest luxury residential community – Alta Wren – in Cary, North Carolina. Construction is underway, and the community is scheduled to open in the summer of 2021.

Located five minutes south of Research Triangle Park, the new community will provide residents a convenient living location with phenomenal access to employers, top-tier public schools and abundant recreation and entertainment options.

Research Triangle Park, the largest research park in the United States, is home to more than 250 businesses and 50,000 technology and life sciences jobs. Major companies in the area include IBM, Credit Suisse, Cisco, Biogen and Lenovo.

"Our hope is this new community will provide the highest quality of living in a location convenient to everything the Triangle region has to offer," said Wood Partners Managing Director Caitlin Shelby. "The sustained economic growth in this region will continue to attract residents to the area, while Alta Wren's spacious units and extensive amenities will set it apart from other existing communities."

Alta Wren's location provides quick access to local parks and outdoor recreation while being adjacent to multiple grocers, restaurants and retail. In addition, the project is central in the Triangle region with Interstates 40 and 540, as well as Davis Drive nearby, giving residents quick access to Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill.

The Raleigh-Durham International Airport is approximately eight miles northeast of the community, making this an ideal home for those who travel for business or leisure.

Once complete, Alta Wren will include 250 units with state-of-the-art amenities, including two outdoor courtyards with a resort-style pool, co-working space for residents, a fitness center with flex space, playground, demonstration kitchen, gaming and abundant space for residents to work from home.

All apartment homes will feature top-of-market finishes, including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood-style plank flooring, backsplashes, balconies and spacious interiors.

