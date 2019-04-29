Wood Partners Announces Groundbreaking of New Charlotte Property, Alta Croft

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development, announced today the ground breaking of its newest apartment community – Alta Croft – in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Located in North Charlotte at the intersection of Prosperity Ridge Road and Johnston Oehler Road, Alta Croft is the second luxury apartment community in the Prosperity submarket. Alta Croft will have 238 modern high-end apartments, as well as a resident lounge, business center, pet spa, and resort style pool.

"Wood Partners' nearby Alta Prosperity Village has seen tremendous success, and there aren't many comparable properties like it in the immediate area," said Tom Burkert, Charlotte Director for Wood Partners. "Alta Croft will come online at a critical time that will allow us to capitalize on the demand for suburban luxury housing with walkable neighborhood amenities."

Alta Croft is strategically positioned to capitalize on the regional job market, with easy access to Uptown Charlotte, UNC Charlotte, Huntersville and Lake Norman. "The Prosperity area is growing rapidly due to the completion of Interstate 485, providing convenient access in and around the Charlotte region," said Burkert. "It's exciting to know that Alta Croft will offer a premium suburban-living experience with access to great schools and ample community amenities, all while providing residents with easy access to all that Charlotte has to offer thanks to Alta Croft's positioning adjacent to a network of city-wide transit improvements."

At the community, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit washer/dryers distinguish the asset within the Charlotte market. In addition, the state-of-the-art gym and Luxer package room provide future residents with top-of-the-line community amenities.

Scheduled to open in April 2020, Alta Croft offers a combination of one-, two- and three-bedroom units with pre-leasing scheduled to begin in late 2019.

Alta Croft joins a list of three properties managed by Wood Partners in North Carolina.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. It ranks consistently among the top five multifamily developers in the country. Through quality construction, responsible land development and intelligent design, its communities reflect the aesthetic and social fabric of the community and provide a luxurious living experience at a fair price. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 75,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $13.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 63 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 17,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 18 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

To learn more about Wood Partners, please visit WoodPartners.com.

