Wood Partners Announces Groundbreaking of Seattle Property, Alta Columbia City

SEATTLE, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development, announced today the groundbreaking of its new residential community – Alta Columbia City – in Seattle, Washington.

Alta Columbia City will be located in the historic neighborhood of Columbia City, just 15 minutes from downtown Seattle. The community will be in close proximity to popular transportation networks, educational institutions and will provide residents with access to high caliber career opportunities from notable companies, including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Starbucks and more.

"Columbia City is an ideal location for apartment renters as it offers abundant shopping and retail amenities, great outdoor space and parks and convenient access to the Link light-rail providing reliable transit to Downtown Seattle in under 15 minutes," said Michael Nagy, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "Wood Partners was attracted to this project as it fits our development strategy of appealing to a wide variety of renter households. It offers an attractive alternative to living in the downtown core, while still providing the full array of neighborhood and property amenities for our residents."

Alta Columbia City will feature 243 modern studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, along with 27,000 square feet of retail and commercial spaces within a walkable, vibrant neighborhood. Residents will have access to the community's private lounge with an entertainment area and gourmet kitchen, fitness center, co-working space, outdoor courtyard with a heated greenhouse, rooftop deck, dog run and more.

Estimated to open in the summer of 2021, Alta Columbia City is one of five projects currently in development by Wood Partners in the Pacific Northwest. Once completed, it will be Wood Partners' third community in the Seattle area.

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. It ranks consistently among the top five multifamily developers in the country. Through quality construction, responsible land development and intelligent design, its communities reflect the aesthetic and social fabric of the community and provide a luxurious living experience at a fair price. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 75,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $13.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 63 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 17,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 18 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

