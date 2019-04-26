Wood Partners Announces Groundbreaking on New California Property - Alta Upland

UPLAND, Calif., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, announced the land acquisition and groundbreaking for its new community – Alta Upland – in Upland, California.

Alta Upland is located on the last undeveloped parcel of The Colonies at San Antonio Master Plan and is adjacent to The Colonies Crossroads, which is a popular retail development in the Inland Empire.

"We are excited to be moving forward with the first new apartment community to be built in Upland in over a decade," said Joe Gambill, vice president - development for Wood Partners. "Upland and the greater Inland Empire have been experiencing tremendous expansion over the last several years and this project should fulfill a great housing need in the area."

Alta Upland will provide residents with access to the burgeoning economic potential of the area and high-caliber career opportunities, as the Inland Empire is experiencing substantial growth in the industrial, logistics and medical industries. The Upland submarket also offers desirable schools and the Metrolink, which provides connectivity to the greater Los Angeles area.

Located at 1160 East 19th Street, Alta Upland will provide unobstructed mountain and valley views, and considerable walkability to adjacent retail, shopping, dining, open space and trails. Residents will be able to recharge in an expansive courtyard that will house a pool and spa, and the community will also include a business center, a clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

"We believe that the combination of the community's proximity to several nearby amenities, fantastic views and thoughtful design is one that is geared towards making Alta Upland a success," said Gambill.

Estimated to open in fall 2020, Alta Upland will offer 203 units in a combination of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. This community joins a list of Class A properties built and managed by Wood Partners in California and is the first in Upland.

Construction on the new multifamily community will begin in May 2019.

For more information, visit https://www.woodpartners.com.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. It ranks consistently among the top five multifamily developers in the country. Through quality construction, responsible land development and intelligent design, its communities reflect the aesthetic and social fabric of the community and provide a luxurious living experience at a fair price. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 75,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $13.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 63 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 17,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 18 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

To learn more about Wood Partners, please visit WoodPartners.com.

Media Contact

Michael Campbell

415-227-9700

michael@singersf.com

