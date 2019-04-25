Wood Partners Announces Groundbreaking on New Fort Worth Property - Alta Champions Circle

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, announced earlier today the groundbreaking for its new community – Alta Champions Circle – in Fort Worth, Texas.

Alta Champions Circle is a multifamily community that features an urban, surface-parked three-story, open-corridor design. With 285 total units, the building represents a high-end option for renters in the North Fort Worth submarket.

"We are thrilled to have broken ground on Alta Champions Circle and established a presence in one of the hottest-growing corridors in North Texas along I-35 and SH 114," said Ryan Miller, managing director for Wood Partners in North Texas. "Our vision to bring a new, high-quality residential product at a reasonable price point that is complementary to the booming office, industrial and retail growth that's occurring in the North Fort Worth submarket."

While this submarket has experienced strong job growth over the past decade, there have been few new multifamily communities to come online and capitalize on that growth. With large regional employers nearby including Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade, Fidelity Investments, Sabre, Mercedes, Facebook, FedEx and Amazon, as well as more than 100 companies located in the 26,000-acre AllianceTexas development, residents will have quick access to a considerable number of jobs just miles away from Alta Champions Circle.

The community is situated within the I-35/SH 114 corridor, with cultural amenities nearby such as the Texas Motor Speedway, 18-hole championship golf course, a recently opened Tanger Outlet Mall and multiple dining options adjacent to the property.

Alta Champions Circle boasts premium community amenities that are unmatched in this submarket. Ranging from a resort-style pool with tanning deck and in-water seating, to an outdoor entertainment space outfitted with grilling stations, seating and shaded gathering terrace, to a 24/7 Athletic Center complete with Precor cardio theater featuring touchscreen televisions and tech connectivity and Precor weight stations, future residents will be able to immerse themselves in a top-tier lifestyle. In the units, sought-after finishes including custom granite countertops, under-cabinet lighting throughout the kitchen, stainless Whirlpool Energy Star® appliance package, full-size in-unit washer and dryer, and spacious en suite master bath with custom-framed mirror elevate the living experience.

Alta Champions Circle offers a combination of one-, two- and three-bedroom units at an average unit size of 957 square feet.

For more information, visit https://www.woodpartners.com/wood-properties/champions-circle/.

